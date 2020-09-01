The Thunder Basin and Campbell County High School golf teams played through a chilly and cloudy overcast during a one-day tournament in Casper on Monday.
As a team, Thunder Basin found more success at Paradise Valley Country Club. The boys team placed fourth and the girls team came in second, seven strokes behind Natrona County.
Individually, the Bolts' state-champion golfer, senior Maria Farnum, tied for the lead with a score of 76. TBHS had four girls score in the top 10, including Darby Barstad (9th), Karissa Tranas (T-10th), Arilyn Johnson (T-10th) and Farnum.
On the boys side, the Bolts had one top-10 finisher in Colter Praus (T-7th), who shot a 79. Three more ended up in the top 20, with Leighton Holden and Brenden Costello tying for 15th with a pair of 86s and Ethan Shelledy placing 18th with a score of 88.
For Campbell County, the boys team came in sixth out of the seven teams in the field. With only one varsity girls golfer, the Camels were unable to score as a team for the girls.
That lone varsity golfer, Myah Hammerquist, continues to play consistently. Her score of 101 placed her in the top-20 for girls.
As for the boys, juniors Shay Leupold and Brant Morrison both landed within the top-20. Leupold's 81 was good enough for 13th place while Morrison's 87 landed him at 17th.
Both golf teams will tee off again Friday in Buffalo.
