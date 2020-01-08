Local sports calendar

Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.