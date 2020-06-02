The Gillette Roughriders couldn’t match their 16-0 start from last season. But in many ways, their 10-1 start this summer may be more impressive.
The local American Legion Post 42 varsity team had posted a 36-4 record by the end of May last year, winning 28 of those games by five or more runs. Coach Nate Perleberg said many of the early season games in 2019 were used as a warm-up for the meat of the season.
But the Roughriders didn’t have that luxury this year.
“It’s a really big difference. We usually start against a bunch of high school teams from South Dakota that aren’t really good,” senior Hayden Sylte said. “To be thrown into some really good competition right away has been a big change for us.”
The Roughriders have not only handled the tough competition, they’ve relished in it through 11 games.
Gillette started the season winning the annual Spring Classic on its home field, which included two wins over the perennial state champion Cheyenne Post 6 team. Then this past weekend, the Roughriders went to Cheyenne to take on a pair of tough Colorado programs.
They played Prime out of Littleton and the Rocky Mountain Oysters from Grand Junction. Both programs cherry-pick players from their more populated regions and split into two teams each for the weekend.
But the Roughriders had something those programs don’t early in a belated start to the 2020 season because of the coronavirus — chemistry.
“They were more select teams that come together from different areas, so they don’t always practice together and the chemistry isn’t always there,” Sylte said. “They’re trying to showcase their abilities, while we’re trying to win.”
Sylte paced the Roughriders to their final win of the weekend Sunday, pitching five shutout innings and striking out 10 batters to beat Prime 1. That was part of the team’s response to what happened the previous afternoon.
The Roughriders dropped their first game of the season Saturday in a 4-3 walk-off loss to Prime 2. Perleberg said his players “were (upset) for 10 minutes,” before they locked in and got ready for the second game of the double header.
A 9-0 win over Rocky Mountain Oysters 2 followed, with Mason Powell pitching five shutout innings and allowing just one hit. Then Gillette ran away with a 12-2 win Sunday morning before Sytle’s pitching gem finished the weekend with a 4-0 win.
“We’ve seen a lot of good pitching, a lot of good teams, a lot of good hitters to face for our pitchers,” Perleberg said. “We’re playing good baseball to start the year.”
The Gillette pitching staff shined for the second straight week, but the team’s batters also did their part, and a little more. The Roughriders outscored their final three opponents this weekend by a combined score of 25-2.
Powell continues to pace the Gillette offense. He went 7-13 at the plate over the weekend with eight RBIs and is batting .633 overall with 17 RBIs this season.
Kaleb Lewis, who had a big 5-8 and four-RBI day on Saturday, said he likes the balance the team has between its pitchers and hitters. But he added that he and his teammates never want to leave a game to chance if they can take care of business at the plate.
“We know our pitchers are good, but we don’t really want to have a close game if we don’t need to,” Lewis said. “We know our pitchers are going to shut the door, but our hitters are good enough to give our pitchers breathing room so they don’t have to be perfect.”
The early success at the plate stems from experience, Lewis said. The Roughriders have 10 returners from last year’s varsity roster, so most of the lineup has experience playing big games.
“I feel like we’re mature enough to handle those situations this early,” Lewis said. “With an older team, 10 guys returning, I feel like we’re really good as a whole and mature enough to handle the better teams.”
The tough competition will continue for the Roughriders on Wednesday, when they travel to Casper to take on the defending state champion Casper Oilers at 3 and 5 p.m. Then they hit the road again Saturday for a doubleheader against Rapid City Post 320 at 1 and 3 p.m.
