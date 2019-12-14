Gillette College freshman Teonta McKeithen was coming off three straight hot shooting nights in a row, but nothing quite like what he did Friday in Bismarck, North Dakota.
The Gillette College men’s basketball team was on the road for the final time before Christmas break and McKeithen exploded for 33 points, including seven 3’s, during a 123-96 win over United Tribes Tech.
The win moved the Pronghorns to 12-1 on the season. They built up a comfortable 60-42 lead at halftime, before outscoring the Thunderbirds 63-54 in the second half.
Freshman Gary Solomon poured in 21 points during the win, Jayden Coke had 16, while Mason Archambault added 15 to go with McKeithen’s 33. Freshman Isaac Mushila led the team in rebounds with 10 to go with his 10 points.
The Pronghorns were red hot from the field, shooting 55% and 44% from the 3-point line. On defense, they held the Thunderbirds to 39% from the field and 32% from 3.
Gillette will wrap up the first portion of their season on Saturday. It takes on Bismarck State College at 2 p.m., before a break of nearly three weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.