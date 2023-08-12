The first sporting event I covered in my journalism career was a college softball game. It was a chilly — chilly for Arizona, that is — February day in Tempe and Arizona State was hosting Portland State for the season opener.
I got there early and sat in the stands, the press box was full with radio broadcasters so I sat in the bleachers behind home plate, taking in the ambience of it all. Looking, listening and smelling it all, I remember telling myself that I could do this for the rest of my life.
One of the later sporting events I covered at college was an Arizona State baseball game at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, which, I believe, is one of the best college baseball venues in the country. I thought about that day which was two years prior and what I told myself. Then I thought to the future, about if I could be so lucky as to stay involved to some degree with the sport, purely because I would miss getting to sit and work with the aura of baseball around.
I don’t follow or keep up with MLB these days. Baseball isn’t a sport I seek out on TV unless it’s the playoffs, and even then I usually focus on other things.
But there are few sporting events that are better to go to in person. Every sport has its own special sounds and smells, but nothing is more comforting and peaceful to me than watching a baseball game.
It’s America’s pastime for a reason. Sports have a dominance in our culture, and some sports are bigger than baseball. But there’s nothing that feels more distinctly American than a warm summer afternoon at the ballpark — the crack of a bat or the muffled noise when the ball hits the glove. It can be as relaxing as the bottom of the ninth is stressful.
Baseball was the first sport I started playing and the first one I paid any attention to. My earliest sports memories include Randy Johnson on the mound at Chase Field, Mark Reynolds with a walk-off RBI or some random summer day that I have forgotten everything else about and Justin Upton playing for the Diamondbacks at 19 years old.
Even though I don’t keep up with it as much as I do with other sports, I will always have an unconditional love for it. It brought me into the world of sports and I owe all the joy, heartbreak and confusing emotion to it.
The past few weeks, a college friend of mine has started to get into the sport, and the two of us have had increasingly more and more discussions on the sport and about both teams from Los Angeles, where she lives.
Our conversations happened as the Gillette Roughriders hosted the American Legion Northwest Tournament. As I try to describe how unique and special the feel of a baseball game is with her, the Roughriders have a Friday game against the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels, a game that the Roughriders won 8-7 in eight innings to be the last undefeated team left in the tournament and secure a spot in the championship game.
The energy in that stadium that day was something that I have only seen matched or exceeded during the Pack to the Max night at Thunder Basin. I went home and told my friend about the game, the crowd, the ambience. I tried, and failed, to put to words what it feels like to be in the middle of it.
A good sporting event will always have a special feeling, especially when the external factors are involved. But it always feels different when it’s baseball. Maybe it’s because it was the first sport I fell in love with, maybe it’s the culture of baseball.
Whatever it is, there are few things that feel better than a baseball moment like that, and there are few things that make me appreciate my job more than a moment like that.
It reminds me that yes, I can do this for the rest of my life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.