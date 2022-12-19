After getting off to a bumpy 1-2 start to the season, the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team won three straight at the Flaming Gorge Tournament in Rock Springs and Green River to improve its record to 4-2.
The Bolts began the tournament Thursday with a 65-49 win against Kelly Walsh. In that match, Kayden LaFramboise led the team with 18 points, followed by 16 points from junior Bodie Williams and 15 points from senior Caleb Howell. Junior Max Sorenson contributed nine points to the final score and senior Colton Vetter added seven points of his own.
