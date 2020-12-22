The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls basketball teams both finished 2-0 in Rock Springs and Green River for the Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament over the weekend.
Bolts boys stay undefeated
Coming into the season as the No. 2-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media preseason basketball poll, the Thunder Basin boys have lived up to their ranking.
The Bolts improved to 3-0 on the season with a dominating 80-51 win over Rock Springs to open the tournament. While Thunder Basin’s defense locked down the Tigers, the headline of the night was junior Deegan Williams’ offensive performance.
Williams ended the night with 38 points, including 19 in the first quarter. He was 5-8 at the free throw line and connected on three 3-pointers.
Fellow junior McKale Holte added 11 points while Andre Felton finished the game with 10.
“We wanted to play at a fast rate and we knew we could beat them with our press on defense,” Williams said. “We know that anybody on our team is capable of scoring at any time and I just shot the ball well and got to the rim Friday night.”
It was a good road win for Thunder Basin and kept the momentum going for the team, said TBHS coach Rory Williams.
The Bolts also earned a tough win over Westside, Idaho, to improve to 4-0.
The Bolts got off to a big lead early, heading into the locker room with a 39-21 lead at halftime. Westside battled back in the third quarter and tied the game going into the fourth, but Thunder Basin shot lights out to seal the victory.
Holte and Williams led the team in scoring with 23 and 20 points, respectively. In the two games the Bolts played over the weekend, Williams dropped 58 points.
Ethan Cox added nine points on three 3-pointers and junior Ryan Baker had eight points with two treys and a pair of free throws.
“I definitely think there’s momentum going for us,” Williams said. “We’re finding our style of play that we want to play and we’re playing at the rate we want to play at. I think we’ve really found ourselves over these last two weekends.”
Bolts’ players have found their stride behind the 3-point line early on this season. In last weekend’s game against Saint Thomas More, Thunder Basin’s first 30 points came from 3-pointers from six different players.
With an undefeated record still intact, the Bolts will next compete at the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament in South Dakota. Thunder Basin will start with a game against Yankton at 7 p.m. Dec. 29.
No. 1-ranked girls go 2-0
The Thunder Basin girls showed no signs of weakness in the first day of the tournament, beating Rock Springs 78-27 to open play.
Senior Gabby Drube led the Bolts for the third straight game with 23 points. Joelie Spelts added 12 points, Kate Hladky had 11 and Sydney Solem ended with 10.
“I think we all played really well,” Drube said. “We really worked on our offense this last week.”
Solem and Spelts also unofficially led the team in rebounds with nine each, said TBHS coach LeeAnn Cox. Brady Deimling and Spelts each dished out five assists in the contest.
Coming into the weekend as the No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball poll, the Bolts bounced back from a home loss to St. Thomas More of Rapid City, South Dakota, last week to improve to 2-1 on the season. The 51-point victory gave Thunder Basin plenty of momentum going into day two of the tournament.
“I think we all feel honored to have that No. 1 ranking, but we’re all determined to keep it,” Drube said. “We know every team is going to play their best against us so we have to start fast and play the whole game.”
Thunder Basin went on to beat Star Valley 56-34 on Saturday. The Bolts took control of the game early and went into halftime with a 19-point lead before closing the game out to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Solem and senior Brooke Conklin led the Bolts in scoring with 14 points each while Drube added nine points and nine rebounds.
“We have really food momentum coming off these two wins,” Drube said. “We just have to stay focused.”
Under first-year coach LeeAnn Cox, the girls also will next travel to South Dakota to compete in the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament. The Bolts first game in the tournament will be against Bridgewater-Emery at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 29.
