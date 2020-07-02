The Gillette Roughriders kicked off the Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, with a walk-off win against Missoula, Montana, after a wild pitch allowed junior Kaden Race to score in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Not only was he the winning run, but Race also came out with a strong performance on the mound Thursday, coming within one out of a complete game.
Race ended with a no-decision despite tossing 6 2/3 innings, fanning eight batters in 99 pitches while giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits.
"The arm felt good, good enough to go seven," Race said.
Gillette was leading 4-3 late in the seventh inning when Missoula mounted a comeback following an error by shortstop Zach Brown. After a Maverick double, Mason Powell took over on the mound, walking his first batter before throwing a wild pitch that tied the game for Missoula.
Powell kept his cool on the mound, getting the Roughriders out of the jam with a strikeout to keep the game tied at 4.
"As a competitor, I love those moments," Powell said. "Those are what we live for, and I had total confidence in myself."
At the bottom of the frame, the Roughriders knew they had to get the bats going against the Missoula bullpen.
"We've been there before. We don't want to be hanging our heads after giving up one run," Gillette Coach Nate Perleberg said.
Race started the bottom of the frame for the Roughriders with a base hit to center field, followed by an attempted sacrifice bunt by Hayden Sylte that he turned into another base hit.
Both Race and Sylte advanced on a wild pitch, leading Missoula to intentionally walk Powell after his solo homer in the first inning. With Kaleb Lewis at the plate, the Missoula pitcher fired two quick balls before sailing his third pitch to the backstop, allowing Race to score the game-winning run.
"It definitely wasn't how we drew it up," Race said. "But we got the job done."
The teams met last month in Bozeman, Montana, but the pacing of Thursday’s game was nowhere near the shootout that took place in June when the Roughriders beat the Mavericks 15-10.
"Both teams improved a lot since the last time we met," Race said. "It was awesome seeing that because they're a good team."
At the plate, the Roughriders were led by one RBI each from Brown and Powell, the latter also leading the team with two hits.
The Roughriders escaped with a win in their first game of the tournament, but the team struggled making consistent contact at the plate, striking out 11 times out of 25 at-bats.
The Missoula pitching staff deserves credit for the Roughriders struggles, Powell said, as the team's best pitcher was waiting for Gillette after their two-hour bus ride to Rapid City.
"They threw their best guy," Powell said. "One pitcher can change the entire game and he definitely made them feel more competitive."
The Roughriders will look to clean up some mistakes on defense after allowing Missoula to score two of their four runs off of base-runners who had reached on errors. Gillette ended the game with three errors total.
“There's an adjustment period going from turf to the field we were playing on," Perleberg said. "But we still need to make those plays."
The Roughriders' second game Thursday was postponed because of thunderstorms, so the team now faces a doubleheader Friday afternoon.
The Roughriders will play Rocky Mountain (Colorado) at noon before facing off against Sterling (Colorado) at 2:30 p.m.
