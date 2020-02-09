The Thunder Basin girls basketball team used the weekend as a confidence booster as the season nears its final month.
The Bolts won comfortably Friday at Cheyenne South before turning their attention to Laramie on Saturday. South beat Laramie by double digits earlier this season, but the Plainsmen put up a fight for a while, until TBHS pulled away for a 65-45 win.
“Laramie actually came to play. They were up on us 5-0,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “I think they played well and forced us into tough shots.”
Thunder Basin steadily put distance between itself and Laramie almost from the start. An 11-2 run put the Bolts ahead 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, and they outscored the Plainsmen 19-9 in the second.
Laramie did a good job of trying to take TBHS out of its normal game plan. The Bolts thrive on turnovers and transition points, but the Plainsmen dropped into a 2-3 zone.
That forced Thunder Basin to do a lot of its damage in the half court, which didn’t matter to senior Jersie Taylor. Whether it’s an open break or crowded lane, she can drive and score. She finished with 19 points and nine rebounds.
After scoring 10 in the first half, Taylor had five points in the first couple of minutes of the third quarter to spark a 10-3 run. That pushed the TBHS lead to 38-19 and another run at the end of the quarter basically put the game away.
Senior Meadow Kuntz, who made her return from a foot injury Friday, scored her first points of the season with two minutes left in the third. She nailed an open 3-pointer, then Taylor and junior Kate Hladky both made layups in the final 50 seconds to take a 51-27 lead into the fourth.
“I was really happy for (Meadow) to hit that,” Lutgen said. “She’s going to keep getting there one day at a time.”
The fourth quarter was cruise control with the game basically already decided. Senior Molly Strub scored the first points on a half court set, then Marissa Chatfield converted an and-one layup a couple of minutes later to give the TBHS its biggest lead at 56-29.
One of the keys to the 65-45 victory was Thunder Basin’s rebounding. The Bolts tallied 17 more boards than Laramie, and with the help of some forced turnovers, took 24 more shots.
Going into the game, Lutgen said her team came up with a few things that it needed to focus on — deciding on unselfishness and positivity.
“I thought we were trying to figure out our identity this week and I left it up to the girls,” Lutgen said. “Just our positivity and energy, that was what stood out today — all across the board, all 13 girls.”
The Bolts will put their eight-game win streak to the test Friday and Saturday when they take on No. 1 Cheyenne Central and No. 2 Cheyenne East.
