The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team earned its 10th win on the season with two convincing victories at home over Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central Thursday night.
The night started with a dominating performance over Rapid City Central, a match the Bolts swept in three sets 25-11, 25-9 and 25-20.
"I thought the girls played really well," head coach Wenett Martin said. "They pretty much dominated Central. That last set was a set that was close because of our errors and us having too many hitting errors.
"Those aren't bad errors. I'll take those errors. It means we're playing aggressive."
The Bolts went on to play Rapid City Stevens an hour and a half later but weren't phased. Thunder Basin won in four sets, 25-21, 25-15, 21-25 and 25-17.
"To turn around and play Stevens the way we did, that was a tough team and both teams were just banging the ball. I was tickled by how they played," Martin said. "Things are starting to come together. Stuff we wanted to improve on is starting to come together."
After Thursday's matches the Bolts now enter a two-week break from competition, a planned break to give the players some time to hit the reset button before the team returns to conference play.
"We kind of need a little bit of a break right now," Martin said. The kids are excited. I think the break is well deserved."
The Bolts are ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com Coaches and Media Volleyball Rankings and now stand with a 10-2 record.
