It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Thunder Basin High School boys qualified for the semifinal of the 2020 Energy Classic Basketball Invitational with an 83-49 win over Holy Rosary High School of Alberta, Canada.
The Bolts started ice cold from beyond the 3-point line, only making 6-29 in the first half, but they still had plenty of firepower to win big. Defensively, TBHS forced Holy Rosary into mistake after mistake and had already forced 24 turnovers by halftime.
“I thought the start was pretty ugly. Obviously, we didn’t shoot the ball very well the first quarter,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “I liked our defensive intensity and we got the game at the pace that we wanted it. Those are kind of tough games to play in.”
The Bolts got almost any shot it wanted thanks to a full-court press that Holy Rosary couldn’t handle. Their shots just weren’t falling to start the game, including a stretch of 10 straight missed 3-pointers before senior Jordan Klaasen hit one.
That made it 9-2 midway through the first quarter and the TBHS lead stretched to 18-9 heading into the second after senior Mason Hamilton scored four straight off a pair of steals.
The Bolts offense started to come around in the second quarter. Hamilton nailed a pair of 3s and senior Blaine Allen and sophomore McKale Holte also added one each in the period to make it 45-22 heading into halftime.
Almost all the rest of the points came off easy transition baskets. Allen was the top scorer in the half with 14 and finished the game with 19, but he said the Bolts aren’t used to those kind of shooting struggles.
“We couldn’t really find anything out there, so it was kind of just like a shoot and go style (of play),” Allen said. “We had really good looks, but they just weren’t falling.”
Thunder Basin followed the 27-point second quarter with another one in the third to blow the game wide open at 72-33. The Bolts hit six 3-pointers in the third quarter — two from sophomore Ethan Cox, and one each from Holte, Allen and sophomores Deegan Williams and Ryan Baker.
The starters sat the final three minutes of the third quarter, then hit the court long enough in the fourth to trigger a running clock with a 40-point lead. Holte and senior Hayden Sylte each hit a 3 in the first 2:30 to make it 80-35 before coach Williams called timeout to make subs.
The Bolts only scored three more points from then on — a trey from Andre Felton — but the game had been settled long before that. Allen led with 19 points, Holte added 17 and Hamilton had 13.
Williams had a quiet night scoring, but found ways to contribute with six points and six assists. Allen also was atop the rebounding list with six, while Holte and Hamilton both finished with three assists.
After beating Holy Rosary 83-49, TBHS has to get ready for a much tougher test Friday.
It will face Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) High School, which beat Benson Tech High School (Portland, Oregon) 57-45 earlier in the day. Tip off is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Friday.
“They’re pretty athletic. I think they’re tall, (and) just their overall length is going to be more than ours,” coach Williams said. “I think they play with a lot of energy. Having a day now to get their legs underneath them, I think that will definitely help.”
