Bobby Harris was one of the most consistent heelers during his professional rodeo career.
Harris — a 1981 Campbell County High School graduate — won the 1991 team roping world title with partner Tee Woolman at the National Finals Rodeo. He qualified for the NFR for team roping 18 times during his professional career.
Harris, 59, competed in his first NFR at just 18 years old in 1981. He was named the Rookie of the Year by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association in 1978 and was the Wyoming high school all-around champion the same year, according to the PRCA website.
Along with his world title, Harris won titles in the average at three NFRs, including in 1987, 1990 and 2002. He also qualified for the National Finals Steer Roping eight times.
His career earnings are nearly $1.4 million, according to the PRCA.
“When you start off as a kid you just dream about being a rodeo cowboy,” Harris said. “That’s all I ever wanted to be.”
Harris earned one more accolade for being one of the best heelers in the world over the last 40 years. In April, Harris was announced in the 2022 class for the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
On July 16, Harris will be inducted in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Harris and the rest of the 2022 class will join 279 people, 35 animals and 30 rodeo committees who have been inducted since the organization was founded in 1979, according to the Hall of Fame’s website.
Making people proud
Harris has been representing northeast Wyoming for as long as he can remember. He was the first-ever world champion team roper from the state of Wyoming when he won his title in 1991.
“Being from northeast Wyoming was very important to me,” Harris said. “I’m very proud of where I’m from. When I won the world title it was just important for me to show that someone from the Midwest, especially Wyoming, could compete with everyone else.”
He’s also represented the eastern Shoshone Tribe and grew up celebrating his ancestors and culture.
“It’s a big part of me and it’s my heritage and who my family is,” Harris said. “I’m honored to have been able to make them proud.”
Along with a successful rodeo career, Harris has been teaching roping for over 30 years. In between his own rodeos, he would travel all across the country to organize clinics to teach people the proper techniques for roping.
“It’s huge to pass that knowledge along and to keep it alive,” Harris said. “I’m teaching second and third generation rodeo kids now which is really special. It’s nice that they still believe in what I do.”
Since retiring, Harris has spent most of his time operating his family’s ranch near Recluse, about 45 miles north of Gillette. After being on the road for so many years, Harris has found solace in returning back to his stomping grounds where he was taught how to rope over five decades ago.
“I couldn’t wait to leave the ranch to go rodeo when I was 18,” Harris said. “When I was 45, I couldn’t wait to get back to the ranch.”
Harris credits his consistency and determination to being able to sustain rodeo success for over 30 years.
“Obviously to do it for as long as I did, you have to be good,” Harris said. “I don’t want to blow my own horn but you have to be good to have that kind of longevity. It’s the same as any other sport, it takes a special breed. If you’re good at something and you work hard, you’re going to be successful.”
Plenty of sacrifices had to be made over the years for Harris to continue competing at the highest level. That included his parents, wife and kids learning to deal with not seeing him for long periods of time while he was on the road.
“So much of your career you’re just out there on your own,” Harris said. “But it really does take an army to make it happen. The people behind the scenes play a bigger role than most people think.
“This induction is for everybody involved. Everyone that was a part of this should feel a part of it.”
Thinking ahead to how he’ll feel accepting his Hall of Fame induction next weekend, Harris feels a mix of emotions. But perhaps the strongest emotion is gratitude for having the career he was able to have in rodeo.
“This is just a different feeling than winning an event or a title or something like that,” Harris said. “This is something that they vote on. It’s very honorable that they believe my career was good enough to be with those select few people.”
Harris will be inducted alongside Trevor Brazile (all-around), Bobby Mote (bareback riding), Ardith Bruce (barrel racing), Rick Young (contract personnel), Jake Beutler (stock contractor), Mel Potter (notable), Medicine Woman (saddle bronc horse), Whiskey (steer wrestling horse) and Nebraska’s Big Rodeo (rodeo committee).
The ceremony takes place July 16 at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy in Colorado Springs.
