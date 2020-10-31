The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team placed third at the 4A East cross-quad regional tournament Saturday in Casper.
The Bolts split its matches in the tournament, losing to No. 1-ranked Laramie (20-0) in three sets, 25-20, 25-15 and 25-21.
Thunder Basin went into the third-place game against Cheyenne East, sweeping the Thunderbirds 25-20, 25-15 and 25-21.
The third-place finish clinches the No. 3 seed from the East for the Bolts in the state tournament next weekend in Casper. Thunder Basin will play the loser of the West cross-quad championship Saturday between Rock Springs and Natrona County.
The state tournament will be a one-day tournament. The Bolts will need to win three straight games to walk away with the state title next Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.