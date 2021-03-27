The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team didn’t get a chance to defend its 2019 Class 4A state championship when last year’s season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now after being away from competition for nearly two years, the Bolts are primed to claim a state title for the second time in the program’s four-year history.
“Every year we take the field we expect to be in the state championship,” said TBHS coach Lyle Foster. “The expectation is to always to try and achieve that goal, and it’s not just me that feels that way. It’s the entire team and the girls really believe in that this year.”
One of the team’s strongest assets this year is a unique blend of having a solid group of juniors and seniors to pair with plenty of underclassmen ready to step up into the varsity spotlight. Thunder Basin went into last weekend’s opening games with five seniors, two juniors, 13 sophomores and three freshmen on the roster.
“The exciting thing is having a really strong younger group with a really strong older group,” Foster said. “I think the more they play together throughout the year the more that bond is just going to get better.”
Regardless of age, every player on the Bolts’ roster brings something to the table for the rest of the team, said junior Alex Michael.
“We have a lot of speed and we have a lot of people that can get up and down the field pretty quickly,” Michael said.
Senior Peyton Roswadovski said it was disappointing to miss out on the opportunity to play one last season with last year’s group of seniors. Now in her final year at TBHS, she looks forward to being a leader, teaching the younger players how to win on and off the field.
The largest class on the team, the sophomores, are basically freshmen since they weren’t able to play varsity soccer last year, Roswadovski said.
“It’s really important to teach them how to be talkative with each other and how to be a team leader and how to kind of just step up and take that lead,” Roswadovski said.
While being a leader involves communicating with teammates on the field, success also is about being supportive and picking your teammates up, Michael said.
“You try and teach them that mistakes are going to happen,” Michael said. “You can’t get down on things like that. You just have to keep moving forward.”
Another big boost for the Bolts is the passion and energy the team plays with, said senior Brady Deimling. One player’s passion sticks out the most for both Deimling and Roswadovski.
“Alex (Michael) is our fire,” Deimling said.
“It’s always Alex,” Roswadovski added.
Bolts start season with two-game sweep, including an 18-0 win over Torrington
The Bolts earned two solid wins at home last weekend to start the season with a 2-0 record. Thunder Basin beat Rock Springs 1-0 and before winning big over Torrington 18-0.
“I think the good thing was kind of just getting the nerves of the girls settled down,” Foster said. “That first weekend, I probably haven’t seen a group that was that excited and happy to be playing in a long time.
“I think it was a relief for everybody to see some sense of normalcy return to spring sports.”
Having to tell his team that the season was canceled last year feels both like a distant memory and that it just happened yesterday, Foster said. Opening up the season with two wins validates that a full soccer season could very well be on the radar this year.
Thunder Basin plans on taking full advantage of the opportunity to play by winning as many games as possible, including in the postseason.
“For the girls it was a lot of excitement,” Foster said about starting the season. “We finished the weekend with a big breath of fresh air. That feeling was well overdue.”
