For many, going to the gym every day is a way of life.
That is especially true for many of the Campbell County High School football players who spend the offseason in the CCHS weight room working to get stronger, quicker and more explosive since the 2019 campaign came to a close.
But the Camels facilities, along with those at the Campbell County Recreation Center and all the private gyms in Gillette, are shut down because of COVID-19 quarantine rules.
So what are local athletes doing to stay in shape?
They’re improvising.
They use household items like their backpacks and heavy textbooks as dumbbells or kettlebells. They do push ups, pull ups, lunges, squats and other body weight exercises. They run around town. Maybe they jog to the Campbell County or Thunder Basin High School football field bleachers and run up and down those for an hour or so.
Camels coach Andrew Rose started a video series on the CCHS Camel Football Facebook page that takes players (and others) through a workout. He calls it “Quarantine Workout of the Day,” or “QWOD.”
“We just got to find something to do to make sure that they’re staying somewhat active,” Rose said. “It’s not going to make them big or anything like that. It’s just a matter of maintaining some sort of routine of activity and movement.”
In his first video posted Monday, Rose did a leg workout in his living room using a backpack with a bag of dry cement inside of it, a pillow, a towel, a couch and, for certain lifts, his two young kids as extra weight. He teaches at the school, so he has time to make the videos while he is shutout with the students.
Rose has been checking with many of the Camel athletes, and not just the football players, to make sure they are still exercising. But mostly, he said, it’s up to them.
The quarantine situation is teaching some personal responsibility to them, he said.
“Hopefully, kids understand that and see it as, ‘This is my opportunity to do something on my own when nobody’s watching, nobody’s holding me accountable,’” Rose said. “Everybody’s in this boat right now, so it’s completely up to them in making the conscious choice of kind of separating themselves on their own.”
Rose also is posting a photo series he’s called “Cooking With Coach” that shows the ingredients of healthy meals to make while players are at home.
For some kids on the football team, working jobs during the quarantine has kept them busy and feeling like little has changed.
Kaden Race, a junior quarterback, has been working on his family’s ranch and following workout plans from both Rose and Roughriders baseball coach Nate Perleberg.
He said the lack of a weight room isn’t too big of a deal if everyone keeps exercising at home.
“Weightlifting definitely plays a big role in that, but I think if you can stay on top of all your stuff, it should try to maintain all your weightlifting,” Race said.
Junior Kyler Hanson started a new job working construction about a week ago, he said, and that’s kept him in shape along with in-home makeshift workout programs.
“I’m not like stuck inside all the time. I still get to get outside and do normal stuff,” Hanson said. “It’s just not having the full (availability) of the weight room and everything that’s the hardest part.”
For sophomore running back Will Miller, going to the weight room was an essential and everyday thing. But now he only has a couple of 5-pound dumbbells to use for a workout.
Pre-quarantine, he would work out every day in sports training class at CCHS, go to indoor track practice and then, if he felt like he needed more work, he’d stop by the local gym Club Energize, Miller said.
“It’s very difficult, because I used to just rely on the weight room to get stuff done and improve every day,” Miller said. “It’s just harder, but you figure it out and push through it.”
