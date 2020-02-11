Catchings, Jackson headline HOF class
NEW YORK — Tamika Catchings, Lauren Jackson and Swin Cash are headed to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.
The trio headline the Class of 2020. Joining the three former WNBA stars are Carol Callan (contributor), Carol Stiff (contributor), Sue Donohoe (contributor) and Debbie Brock (veteran player). The seven members will be inducted on June 13.
Catchings was a four-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. and also a five-time winner of the WNBA defensive player of the year award. She led the Indiana Fever to their lone title in 2012 and Tennessee to an NCAA championship in 1998.
Jackson helped the Seattle Storm win two championships in the WNBA and was the league’s MVP three times. She also helped Australia win three silver medals and a bronze in the Olympics. The team also won the 2006 World Championship.
Cash won three WNBA championships with Detroit and Seattle. She also won two NCAA titles at UConn.
Rivers will enter free agency after 16 seasons
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Philip Rivers’ 16-year career with the Chargers has come to an end.
The franchise announced Monday that Rivers will enter free agency and won’t return to Los Angeles for the upcoming season. General manager Tom Telesco said in a statement that as they talked through various scenarios with Rivers, it became apparent it would be best for both “to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.”
Rivers’ future in powder blue was the main storyline late in the season after the Chargers were eliminated from postseason consideration. He said during the final weeks that he intended to play in 2020, even if that meant going to another team.
The 38-year old Rivers was emotional and in a reflective mood after the Chargers’ 31-21 loss to Kansas City in the season finale. He acknowledged it would be weird to be in another uniform but didn’t think it would be much of an adjustment.
MLB considers 14-team playoff format
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is considering expanding the playoffs to nearly half the 30 teams and allowing higher-seeded wild-card teams to choose opponents.
The playoffs would grow from 10 clubs to 14 under the plan, first reported Monday by the New York Post. There would be four wild cards in each league, up from two.
Details were confirmed by a person familiar with the proposal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because MLB did not authorize any public comments. Another person, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said MLB has been looking at several plans.
Any proposal would have to be negotiated with the players’ association. The current collective bargaining agreement runs through the 2021 season.
“Expanding the playoffs in a sensible way is something worth discussing when part of a much more comprehensive conversation about the current state of our game,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement.
Only the division winner with the best regular-season record would advance directly to the Division Series under the plan. The two other division winners and wild-card teams would start in a best-of-three round.
The division winner with the second-best record would choose its opponent from among the three lowest-seeded wild-card teams. The division winner with the third-best record would then get to pick from among the remaining two wild cards. The top wild card would face whichever team is left over after the division winners make their choices.
The selections would be made on a televised show.
MLB long restricted its postseason to just the pennant winners facing each other in the World Series. Postseason teams doubled to four with the split of each league into two divisions in 1969, then to eight with the realignment to three divisions and the addition of a wild card in 1995, a year later than planned due to a players’ strike.
The postseason reached its current 10 with the addition of a second wild card and a wild-card round in 2012.
A postseason of 14 teams would mean 47% of franchises reach the playoffs, which could cause some clubs not to go into rebuilding mode. The players’ association has criticized teams for what it calls “tanking.”
Twelve of the 32 NFL teams (38%) reach the playoffs, along with 16 of 30 in the NBA (53%) and 16 of 31 in the NHL (52%), which expands to 32 franchises next season.
Expanded playoffs would create more content for broadcasters. MLB’s contracts with ESPN and Turner run through 2021 and its deal with Fox goes through 2028.
Deputy sues Toronto Raptors’ boss over NBA Finals scuffle
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A law enforcement officer in California is suing the president of the Toronto Raptors over a scuffle following the team’s NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors last June.
The Raptors had just won their first title at Oracle Arena in Oakland on June 13 when Raptors President Masai Ujiri went onto the court to join his celebrating team.
Alameda County sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland claims in a federal lawsuit filed Friday that he stopped Ujiri because he didn’t provide the proper credential, leading to a shoving match that was partially captured on video. Strickland alleged Ujiri hit him “in the face and chest with both fists,” tried to go around the deputy and repeatedly ignored orders to stop.
His lawsuit alleged that NBA officials had told security personnel someone had recently gained access to the basketball court with fake credentials and that they “did not want this security breach to occur again.”
The lawsuit claims Strickland suffered “physical, mental, emotional, and economic injuries,” including lost wages, lost opportunity for financial gain and future earning capacity. It also cited past and future medical care and expenses and names his wife as a plaintiff. The suit seeks $75,000 in damages.
Strickland reported suffering a concussion and an injury to his jaw that forced him to miss work, his attorney said at the time. He has been out on medical leave since the scuffle.
In October, prosecutors decided not to file charges against Ujiri after he attended a meeting with sheriff’s and district attorney officials. At the time, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said the parties “focused on matters that we believe merited constructive, structured mediation and conflict resolution and were better handled in a setting outside of the courtroom.”
A statement from the Raptors said Strickland’s claims are baseless and without merit.
“The Toronto Raptors and Masai have jointly retained very able counsel who will be handling this matter on our behalf and consequently, we do not intend to make any further statement about it,” the team statement said.
