The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school cross-country teams traveled to South Dakota to run in the Sturgis Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
Campbell County's Reilly Wilson and Braik Hurm were the top-finishers from Gillette. Wilson finished third for the girls with a time of 19 minutes, 28.71 seconds while Hurm finished third for the boys with a time of 16:41.54.
The Camels boys and girls teams both finished fourth in the meet while the Thunder Basin girls finished fifth and the boys finished eighth.
Camel Sam Kjerstad also finished inside the top 5 for the boys in fifth place with a time of 17:05.52. Behind Kjerstad for Campbell County was Corbin Branscom in 22nd (18:05.11), Deacon Cain in 47th (19:29.44), Lawson Lutgen in 50th (19:35.91), CJ Gaskins in 55th (19:58.68) and Brant Morrison in 58th (20:11.02).
For the Camel girls, Jayden Haugen finished 21st (21:32.70), Kendra Jensen finished 22nd (21:35.86), Makayla Mayer finished 24th (22:04.17), Madison Melinkovich finished 26th (22:10.53), Bella Sheehan finished 40th (23:30.24) and Sammy Marshall finished 47th (24:29.03).
The Thunder Basin girls were led by Rylee Brandon in 15th (21:03.59), followed by Abby Arnold in 16th (21:07.49), Clara Bourgeois in 31st (22:30.84), Madison Lubben in 33rd (22:47.19), Adelynn Matthews in 39th (23:18.47) and Rylee Hudson in 42nd (24:15.51).
For the Bolts boys, Carter Matthews finished 19th (17:57.10), Patrick Hardesty finished 32nd (18:33.65), Connor Phipps finished 41st (19:08.39), Nick Juelfs finished 42nd (19:09.23), Brandt Coombs finished 59th (20:13.07), Ethan Nichols finished 62nd (20:49.75) and Jake Nichols finished 63rd (20:53.13).
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the course next weekend for its only home meet of the season. The Camels and Bolts will host the Wayne Chaney Memorial Invite at 1 p.m. Friday at Cam-plex Park.
