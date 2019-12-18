Both Gillette boys swimming teams hit the road Tuesday for a four-team meet at Buffalo High School.
Thunder Basin High School went undefeated in the dual scoring format, beating Sheridan, Buffalo and Campbell County. The Camels, who only have eight swimmers this season, were beaten by all three teams.
Junior Caleb Carsrud was the top point scorer for the Bolts, winning the 100-yard freestyle in 53.68 seconds and taking second in the 200 individual medley. Brayden Rech won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.54, while Ethan Tuckett finished third.
The other winner for Thunder Basin was Carson Parker, who won 1-meter diving with 183.50 points. Landon Hoffman also had a solid day, racking up two third-place finishes in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
The Camels scored a couple of individual wins. Eli Andrews and Nate King swept the top two spots in the 50 freestyle, with Andrews clocking in at 23.94 seconds and King at 24.98.
The other winner for CCHS was Caden Morton in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.68. Andrews also added a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 5:37.21.
The next competition for both teams will be Friday and Saturday at Casper-Kelly Walsh.
