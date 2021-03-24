The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team installed the turf field Tuesday afternoon in preparation for its first game of the season Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
The Mustangs, who play in the Champions Indoor Football League (CIF), hope to see a sell-out crowd of 4,000 fans against the Dallas Prime this weekend. Richard Sickler, assistant general manager, said 2,000 fans can fit in the upper level of the Wyoming Center while another 2,000 can fit at field level.
Forty-six box suites also have been sold out for the season. Each box suite fits eight people, Sickler said.
In December, Mustangs owner Keith Russ bought $17,000 worth of turf for the team to play on. Typically the cost of the turf would have been roughly $50,000, but Russ was able to strike a deal with a former indoor arena football team based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the Red Dogs, which is no longer an organized team.
"It's awesome to see," Sickler said about indoor football in Gillette. "It's been a long time coming."
The most exciting part of the new professional team is bringing spring football to a sports-hungry community like Gillette, Sickler said.
"It's football. Who doesn't love football?" he said.
The Mustangs will kick off their inaugural season against the Dallas Prime at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Mustangs will have six home games and five away games in the regular season.
Mustangs tickets can be bought at wyomingmustangsfootball.com or at the Cam-plex ticket office and at cam-plex.com. Tickets for kids are $12, mezzanine tickets are $15 and floor tickets are $20.
