It was an off week for the Thunder Basin cross-country team, but coach Terri Hinkel didn’t treat it like one.
Instead, the Bolts ran in a 3-mile race off against their teammates to decide who the top seven varsity runners will be. Meets this year have been limited to 112 runners, so these type of races will be another unique twist to a coronavirus season.
The season’s first meet in Green River was split into four different segments to accommodate more teams. TBHS was limited to 10 varsity runners.
In a normal season, Hinkel compares JV and varsity results to decide who the top runners will be. If a JV runner has a better time than a varsity runner on the same course, then he or she will be moved onto the varsity squad.
But that’s not an option at every meet. Hinkel will be able to bring her full compliment of runners to a few of the meets, but race offs between the No. 7 runner and below will be needed during different portions of the season.
“Whenever I can’t take my whole JV, we’re going to have to have some kind of race off, but I’m only going to do seven and below,” Hinkel said. “If you finish No. 7 or if six is close in the race, then you’ve got to go race off the next week with everybody else.”
There are good and bad aspects of the race offs. While it is an added inconvenience not to be able to look at JV and varsity results every week, fighting to be on the varsity roster has heated things up in practice.
Hinkel said the Bolts know that not going to meets is an option if they don’t perform in practice, which has added another layer of motivation.
“They know that not everybody can travel, so they’re pushing it to be on the travel team,” Hinkel said.
While the girls team has been working hard, Hinkel has been particularly impressed with the boys team.
“They’ve been working their little butts off,” she said, led by the team’s top two runners junior Alex Draper and senior Zach Mansheim.
The race offs will give the JV runners some type of marker to try to improve on, which they might not have had this season otherwise.
The race offs will be particularly important on the boys side, because there are so many runners with similar times. For instance, Will Lock was just 12 seconds away from breaking into the top seven. Hinkel thinks that’s going to push him during the coming weeks.
The added wrinkle to the way practices are run has some upside, but Hinkel wasn’t shy about saying competing during a pandemic has been frustrating and challenging.
She feels for her athletes, especially those who might not be able to compete in a varsity meet.
“I still want kids to come out for cross-country, even if they don’t ever make it to a varsity meet,” Hinkel said. “And wouldn’t it just be awful if you couldn’t ever go to a meet at all, but you had to do all that practice?”
That prospect is worrying to Hinkel, who said she has to focus on keeping kids engaged and enjoying the sport to keep them involved.
“Like I tell them at the parent meeting, if they walk out of here at the end of the season and they never want to run again, I’ve failed them,” Hinkel said.
Another challenge for the athletes will be the possibility of not seeing the state’s top competition because of the abbreviated meets.
Hinkel said she will be able to compare times against other teams if they’re at the same meet, but it’s just not the same as being in the same race and feeling the head-to-head competition.
“They learn to fight better when they have somebody else to run against,” Hinkel said.
The Bolts don’t compete again until next Sept. 11 when they travel to Big Horn for a meet.
