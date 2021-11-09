Twenty fighters from seven different states converged on Gillette this weekend to pound each other in the face over and over again.
The Fusion Fight League, a Montana-based mixed martial arts organization, hosted its Rising Stars MMA Tournament in front of a modest Gillette crowd at Cam-plex on Saturday night. Fighters from Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, Montana, Idaho, Washington and Arizona met in the cage for a fight card consisting of 10 bouts.
Spectators were able to see a healthy combination of technical jiu-jitsu grappling on the mat to go along with plenty of punches and a nose-shattering kick during the seventh bout. Out of the 10 fights, six ended by submission, two ended by technical knockout and two ended by judge’s decision.
One of the most exciting fights came in the seventh bout at 125 pounds. Dyvonne “Real Deal” Thornton landed a nasty right kick to Logan Larson’s face to knock him to the ground. Thornton finished Larson off with a submission move while blood leaked from his opponent’s nose and onto the mat.
The most technical fight of the night featured Cristian “The Little Savage” Molina and Christopher Marcus at 125 pounds. The matchup was a semifinal fight for the Rising Stars Tournament with a trip to the finals on the line. The prize for winning the tournament is a three-fight professional contract.
Molina and Marcus traded plenty of punches on their feet and wrestled well on the ground. The fight went the distance, ending by decision after three, three-minute rounds.
Marcus walked away as the winner after a 29-28 unanimous decision, but both fighters were awarded for the quality of the fight by each being guaranteed a three-fight contract by the tournament organizer.
The Molina and Marcus semifinal fight led into Saturday’s main event, which featured a hometown fighter making his professional debut out of Gillette. Nick “The Preacher Boy” Tomlinson of Gillette met Xander Beston of Montana in the 10th and final fight of the night in a light heavyweight matchup.
With the energy of the hometown crowd behind him, Tomlinson came out strong in his first professional fight. With only five weeks to train for his MMA debut, Tomlinson won by submission early in the first round.
“Gillette’s just a great town and it’s one of those places where it just makes you want to do better for them,” Tomlinson said. “This town deserves the best.”
Tomlinson originally got into fighting after participating in the Olympic trials for boxing. With his fighting debut now under his belt, Tomlinson’s plan now is to continue training and to start a MMA club in Gillette to grow the sport locally.
“We’ll do it again here,” Tomlinson said. “It’s going to get bigger and it’s going to get better. The biggest thing is going to be bringing stuff like this to Gillette.”
Team Kam Man
The fighting wasn’t the only bright spot of the night. During a break in the action between the fifth and sixth bout, the FFL opened up donations for Kamden Martin, a 5-year-old boy who was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Kamden’s mother and grandmother were invited into the cage and donations from local business and fans in attendance were collected. Over the course of the rest of the night, more than $6,000 was raised for Kamden’s medical expenses.
The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team opened the donations by giving $2,000.
A GoFundMe page was created for Kamden and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kamdens-fight.
