The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team improved to 7-0 with a pair of wins over Cheyenne South and Laramie at home over the weekend. The Bolts beat South 13-0 Friday night and Laramie 5-1 Saturday afternoon at TBHS.
Freshman Cena Carlson got the scoring started for Thunder Basin against South with a goal in the sixth minute of the game, assisted by sophomore Brooke Dunham. Senior Peyton Roswadovski added an unassisted goal in the 20th minute to give the Bolts the early 2-0 lead.
Carlson scored the next two goals in the 21st and 23rd minute, both assisted by senior Macy Shromer, before scoring her fourth goal of the game unassisted in the 28th minute. Sophomore Eagan Clark got involved in the scoring with a goal assisted by junior Alex Michael in the 38th minute.
Sophomore Sam Bonar rounded up the scoring in the first half with a goal assisted by Clark in the 39th minute to give the Bolts a 7-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, sophomore Caytlynn Garland scored less than two minutes in on a goal assisted by sophomore Rachel Cole. Sophomore Maddie Bradley scored in the 57th minute, assisted by Michael.
Clark scored her second goal off an assist by senior Samara Torres in the 60th minute before Cole scored off a penalty kick in the 62nd minute. Schomer scored in the 63rd minute before Dunham scored Thunder Basin's final goal in the 67th minute, both assisted by Cole.
Thunder Basin's offensive firepower carried over into Saturday's game against Laramie. Roswadovski started the scoring with a goal assisted by Michael in the 21st minute followed by a goal by Carlson assisted by Michael in the 37th minute.
Roskwadovski earned a hat trick with back to back goals in less than 30 seconds. The senior scored twice in the 38th minute, with assists coming from Schomer and Carlson.
In the second half, the Bolts gave up its first goal of the season with just 2:24 left in the game. Thunder Basin immediately responded with a Carlson goal assisted by sophomore Violet Timmons less than a minute later to make the final score 5-1 in Thunder Basin's favor.
The Bolts will return to action Friday night. Thunder Basin will play at 6 p.m. Friday against Cheyenne Central in Cheyenne.
