The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team stretched its win streak to 15 games with a road win over Sheridan 66-30 Saturday afternoon.
The Bolts, ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings, took the lead early and never let up, going on a 14-0 run between the end of the first quarter and start of the second quarter to take a 39-14 lead going into halftime.
Thunder Basin's offense continued to shoot well in the second half, outscoring the Broncs 27-16 in the last two quarters to get to 16-1 on the season and 5-0 in conference play.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was sophomore Joelie Spelts with 17 points and senior Gabby Drube with 15 and seniors Sydney Solem and Brooke Conklin both with eight. Thunder Basin's balanced attack was on full display as ten different Bolts scored at least one point.
The red-hot Bolts will have one last road conference game before the regional tournament starts next month. Thunder Basin won't have to travel far as they face off against cross-town Campbell County (8-7) at 6 p.m. Thursday night at CCHS.
