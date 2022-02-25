Holte hits 1,000th point, Bolts finish regular season 18-3

McKale Holte never dreamed of scoring 1,000 points in his high school career.
Holte, a senior at Thunder Basin High School, plays with a team-first mentality that results in plenty of open jumpers for his teammates. But Holte has never been afraid to take a shot or two himself.
During Thursday’s crosstown clash with Campbell County, Holte had the hot-hand all night. He led the Bolts in scoring with 13 points in the first half and continued knocking down shots after the halftime break.
Midway through the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 68-29 win over the Camels, Holte squared up from 3-point range right in front of the home bench. In front of a packed crowd of both Thunder Basin and Campbell County fans, Holte buried his fifth 3-pointer for his 21st point of the game.
To Holte’s surprise, the shot also put Holte over the 1,000 point benchmark for his career at Thunder Basin. He became the second Bolt to surpass the milestone in school history after fellow senior Deegan Williams scored his 1,000th point earlier this season.
“If I’m being honest, I had no idea I was even close to 1,000 points,” Holte said. “When Deegan hit it, I was like, ‘There is no way I’m hitting that mark.’ I thought he was just way ahead of me.
“It’s just a blessing to be able to play with all these guys. ... I had great role models here and I always just kind of looked up to them so I could keep bettering myself.”
Having two 1,000-point scorers on one team is a rarity in high school basketball, TBHS coach Rory Williams said. Seeing how much both Holte and Deegan have grown throughout the course of the year is a testament to the amount of work the pair put in through their four years at Thunder Basin.
“They’ve committed a lot of time in effort in their time here,” coach Williams said. “I don’t think you would find a lot of 1,000-pointer scorers in a program at the same time so it’s really just credit to our entire team. Obviously it’s not just Deegan or McKale, but their teammates, too.”
Thursday’s win over Campbell County was the Bolts regular season finale. Thunder Basin finished with an 18-3 record and a 9-1 conference record.
The Bolts hold the East No. 1 seed for the regional tournament next weekend in Cheyenne. With the career benchmark behind him, Holte is focusing now on finishing his career at Thunder Basin with the team’s first boys basketball state title in school history.
“We just want to get back to practice on Monday and keep working,” Holte said. “We’re not done. This last game doesn’t mean anything. We just have to keep working toward state and hopefully when we get to state we are the best team we can be.”
Camel boys take No. 8 seed into regional tournament
The Campbell County boys basketball program is in the midst of its worst season since 1981. The Camels’ 3-17 regular season record is tied for the third worst season in school history, according to wyoming-basketball.com.
The Camels were 3-17 in 1980, 2-18 in 1981 and 0-22 in 1977.
Campbell County has struggled through injuries and illness all season but still managed to play its opponents tight for the majority of the season. The biggest problem has been on the defensive end. The Camels went into this weekend ranked No. 16 out of the 16 teams in Class 4A in defense with an average of 67.2 points against per game.
Campbell County still has two more guaranteed games at the regional tournament next weekend. One of those games will be a rematch with Thunder Basin in the first round.
The Camels finished the season 0-10 in conference play and will take the No. 8 seed into the Class 4A East regional tournament. The No. 8 seed plays the No. 1 seed, creating the third crosstown matchup of the season between Campbell County and Thunder Basin.
The Bolts swept the regular season series after beating the Camels 62-46 last month at CCHS.
Teams will need to win two games at the regional tournament to qualify for the state tournament. The Bolts ended the Camels’ 33-year streak of qualifying for the state tournament at last year’s regional tournament.
The Class 4A East regional tournament will start Thursday at Cheyenne South. The top 4 teams from the three-day tournament will represent the East at the Class 4A state tournament March 10-12 in Casper.
