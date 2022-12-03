Gillette junior Cory Schilling listens to coach Nate Perleberg talk to the team during the team’s 3-2 loss to Yakima Valley in the Northwest Regional Tournament on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
For the second year in a row a Gillette Roughriders player will be joining the college ranks at Augustana University.
Cory Schilling, a Thunder Basin High School senior, has verbally committed to play baseball for the Division II school in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he’ll join his Roughriders teammate Jason Fink.
