For three straight years, the Campbell County High School girls soccer team lost to Sheridan in the state tournament. The Camels hadn’t beaten the Broncs since Thunder Basin opened in 2017.
That all changed this year. The Camels won 1-0 at home and 3-1 in Sheridan. The veterans of the Camels team feel there’s a difference to this year’s squad than previous years. This year will be different, this year they can make a push during the state tournament.
“It seems every year we’re kind of at equal skill level,” Ainsley Hokanson said. “This year, for me at least, it really marked our improvement as a team and just knowing we can beat a team like that.”
Aggression has been the key to the team’s turnaround success from last year. There is a greater understanding of what needs to happen and how to win. In previous years, the team had a panic whenever the opponent managed a goal. This season, the team is much more settled in understanding how to overcome a deficit.
In the games the team has won, pushing the pace has been the key to success. The Camels have been able to stay aggressive with their improved communication.
“A lot of these girls have played club so we’ve played together so on the field we’re able to pass around other teams and that’s able to get us to move forward,” junior Aubry DeWine said.
Goalkeeper Onna Castellanos said this team’s communication is on a completely different level than in her first two years with the team. After each goal given up, she and the back line talk through what happened, who missed an assignment and what needs to happen next time.
Castellanos then thinks it over with herself: what she could’ve done different to prevent it, then she moves on. She can’t let the panic of making a mistake affect her. In the past when that has happened, everyone’s head would drop. As the season and this year has gone on, that has improved. The team needs to stay positive and aggressive to win games.
DeWine said the wings are where the offense is at its most aggressive. Brooklynn Noble has been one of the team’s biggest drivers in pushing the ball up field. It’s a big part of her game and the team’s identity.
In the team’s losses Noble said the team will sometimes not go to the ball. The team all said that they key to winning is to press, press, press.
Senior Ainsley Hokanson said the state has more parity among the soccer teams this year. It has given the Camels confidence that whoever they face, the team can put up a fight and win.
On the other side of town is the top team in the state. Thunder Basin holds a two-year undefeated streak and are continuing that into the 2023 postseason. DeWine said that she and other Camels have played with Bolts players in club teams and against them at high school enough that there is an understanding of what the Bolts do. If anybody is going to beat them, the Camels feel it can be them.
Campbell County has turned the team around from last year. In 2022, the team won one game. Now, the Camels feel they’re a team that is ready for the moment and to make it further than the team has in years. As long as the Camels continue to play their game and not let the big moments get the best of them, the team has a chance to make it as far as they feel they can.
