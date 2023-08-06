Northwest Region Championship Game
Gillette Roughrider Seth Petersen throws to first base for an out against Cheyenne during the Northwest Regional championship game at Hladky Memorial Stadium in Gillette. Cheyenne took home the title after beating Gillette 7-4.

 Ed Glazar

For the second time ever, the Gillette Roughriders finished the season as the runner-up in the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament after falling to the Cheyenne Sixers 7-4 in the championship game on Sunday.

