Through its first 400 minutes of the season, the Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team has outscored its opponents 18-1.
The No. 1-ranked Bolts have given up just one goal during their 5-0 start to the season. Thunder Basin continued to roll this weekend and improved to 4-0 in conference play with a pair of wins on the road. The Bolts beat Laramie 3-0 on Friday and Cheyenne South 6-0 on Saturday.
Against Laramie, Attie Westbrook gave the Bolts a 1-0 lead with a goal assisted by Brooke Dunham. After earning the assist, Dunham scored a goal of her own off an assist by Alex Michael to push the lead to 2-0. Cena Carlson scored an unassisted goal to bring the game to its final score of 3-0.
On Saturday, Carlson started the scoring against South with a goal assted by Dunham. Kylie Hayes put the Bolts up two goals off an assist by Carlson and Eagan Clark made it 3-0 with a penalty kick goal.
Dunham scored off an assist by Westbrook. Hayes scored off an assist by Carlson and Caytlynn Garland scored off an assist by Dunham to seal the 6-0 win.
Thunder Basin will take an extended break before returning to the field April 11. The Bolts will host Campbell County (1-3) at 4 p.m. at TBHS.
