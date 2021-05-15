The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team went into Saturday's regional championship game against Sheridan with a perfect 15-0 record. The win streak ended in a close match that ended in a 7-6 loss in a shutout to give the Bolts its first loss of the season.
The Broncs came into the Class 4A East Regional Tournament as the No. 2 seed. Sheridan beat No. 7 seed Cheyenne South 5-0 Thursday and No. 6 seed Cheyenne East 4-0 Friday to make it to the championship game.
The Bolts were the No. 1 seed in the tournament and had a bye in the quarterfinals before beating No. 4 seed Laramie 1-0 Friday to clinch a spot in the championship.
Defense was the theme when the two rival schools met Saturday afternoon. Sheridan took an early 1-0 lead with a goal in the 8th minute but TBHS junior Cade Ayers tied the game 1-1 with his own goal seven minutes later.
Coming out of halftime tied 1-1, neither team's defense was willing to budge as the clock ticked down in the second half. Sheridan was finally able to get another goal past Thunder Basin goaltender Seth Stevens on a free kick with 10:31 left in the game.
The goal gave the Broncs all the momentum but the Bolts refused to go down without a fight. After several attempts to tie the game and force overtime, the Bolts were able to net a goal with 14.6 seconds left off the foot of Damien Myers.
In overtime, both team's played solid defense for another 20 minutes to force the game to a shootout. There, the two teams still struggled to put the other away to claim the championship trophy.
The shootout lasted 18 shots, with the Broncs finally pulling away to win 7-6. Cody Shrum, Angel Ontiveros, Myers, Ian Tucker, Sergey Pfiel and Caleb Cannon all scored goals for the Bolts but ultimately it was Sheridan who scored the final goal to seal the win.
The loss gives Thunder Basin the No. 2 seed in the East going into the state tournament next weekend in Cheyenne. The Bolts will play West No. 3 seed Star Valley at 9 a.m. Thursday morning at Cheyenne East in the quarterfinals.
