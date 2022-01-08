The energy within the Campbell County High School indoor track and field program is already high going into the new season, and that’s with good reason.
The Camel girls are coming off the program’s first indoor track and field state title since 2017. The momentum from the girls’ unexpected state championship has bled into the boys’ program as both teams look to reestablish Campbell County as a dominant Class 4A program.
Going into a season with practically no COVID-19 restrictions, both the Campbell County boys and girls are looking to make the most of the two-month indoor track season.
The Camels had a total of 68 athletes between the two teams during the first week of practice, fifth-year CCHS coach Micah Christensen said. The number is a jump of about a dozen students compared to last year.
Camel girls look familiar
Last year’s state championship run for the Campbell County girls was one of the biggest surprises of the winter. The Camels won a team title with just nine girls and an alternate who didn’t run.
Out of those nine state-qualifiers, Campbell County returns seven back to this year’s team. The biggest loss is Lauryn Love, who won Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year for track and field in the shot put. Love moved on to throw at the University of Arizona after sweeping state titles in indoor shot put, outdoor shot put and outdoor discus during her senior year for the Camels.
Campbell County will miss Love in the throwing events but has plenty to be excited about going into the new season, Christensen said. Senior Nyomi Moore returns to the team as the reigning state champion in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 10 inches.
Campbell County had two state championship relay teams and will return all but one runner. The Camels’ team of Moore, Charlotte Marasco, Aja Roberts and Aubry Dewine won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 47.73 seconds and the team of Sydalee Brown, Taylor Burch, Dewine and Roberts won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:14.48. Burch is the only one who graduated last spring.
Moore also finished second in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.40 seconds and Brown took second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.37 and third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.41.
The Camels had two other third-place finishers, including McKenna Hayes in the shot put (37-3.5) and the team of Burch, Roberts, Marasco and Reilly Wilson with a time of 4:25.70 in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay.
“The girls have a really strong group of leaders,” Christensen said. “We have a lot of seniors and the kids are chomping at the bit to get out and compete again. The kids are definitely hungry and they’ve put in the work in the offseason to put themselves in a position to start the season strong.”
It’s hard to predict how a high school student will respond following a state championship season, Christensen said. For some, a state title makes an athlete complacent. But for the Campbell County girls, last year’s championship only makes this year’s team more motivated to win another.
“They were a pretty confident group going into that (last year) and we knew we were capable of doing it,” Christensen said. “I think winning that was huge in building their confidence even more because it’s lit a fire in them even more this year.”
Boys continue to improve
Last year’s boys team wasn’t able to feed off of the momentum of the girls’ success at the state meet. The boys and girls state meets were split between two weekends to limit the amount of athletes at one time because of COVID-19.
The boys finished seventh as a team and won one state title in the 4x200 meter relay. Firdan Keflinzein, Angel Nava, Branden Werkele and Remar Pitter won the event with a time of 1:32.43.
Werkele and Pitter return to the Camels this year with high expectations. Werkele — who recently signed to run track at Chadron State College in Nebraska — finished second in the 200-meter dash (22.65) and third in the 55-meter dash (6.62) last year.
Pitter is going into his senior year after finishing second for the Camels in the long jump with distance of 21-6.5 last year. The team of Werkele, Pitter, Keflinzein and Dustin Froelich also finished fourth in the 4x400 meter relay (3.38:14).
In the long-distance event, senior Braik Hurm returns after finishing fifth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:41.12. Like Werkele, Hurm also signed to run in college at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
Other key-returners include seniors Brady Tompkins and Mathew Sigismond. Tompkins will contribute in relays as well as the long jump while Sigismond will be a big factor in relays for the Camels.
Junior Cooper Stevens will be the leading shot put thrower for the boys and junior Ian Carter will step up as a sprinter, Christensen said.
Winning state championships both individually and as a team is always the goal for Campbell County. But another goal for the boys is to continue rebuilding a program that has struggled since the opening of Thunder Basin.
Last year’s seventh-place finish as a team was the boys’ best since 2017. Since the split, the Camels have finished 18th in 2018, 16th in 2019 and 13th in 2020.
“We’ve slowly moved up the podium in individual events and on the team side every year since the split,” Christensen said. “I think now the expectations are that the kids go out and have the ability to compete again. There’s a little bit more expectations out there for them.”
Christensen’s main goal is to surpass last year’s seventh-place finish but he also wants to see as many Camels as possible on the podium in March.
Both the Campbell County boys and girls will start the regular season at the Natrona West Team Invite next weekend in Casper. The Class 4A state meet will be March 4-5 at the Field House in the Campbell County Recreation Center.
