It was almost a tale of two halves for the Thunder Basin boys basketball team defending their home court against Casper-Natrona.
The Bolts were trying to bounce back from an overtime heartbreaker Friday at Sheridan, but a 7-0 run at the end of the first half only gave them a 32-24 lead at the break. It was in the second half, however, that TBHS showed the Mustangs what they were capable of and exploded to a 74-44 win.
“Our guys knew we had to bounce back and you have to protect your home floor,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “We were able to make shots, able to get to the basket a little more. Just overall, it was a really good second half defensively and offensively.”
Thunder Basin took over in the third, as six 3-pointers and an and-one layup accounted for 21 of the team’s 23 points in the quarter. Senior Hayden Sylte, who is known for his streaky shooting, had one of those nights where he was red hot.
“It feels good to get going. I just felt like it was mentality,” Sylte said. “Being a streaky shooter, you have to ride the waves and I was up on top tonight, so it felt good.”
Sylte nailed three of his six total 3-pointers in the third quarter, while senior Blaine Allen added two and junior McKale Holte had one. The Bolts scored the final nine points of the quarter to take a 55-33 lead, as sophomore Deegan Williams started the run by drawing a foul on an and-one layup and then Allen finished it with a 5 with 5 seconds left.
The fourth quarter was more of the same. Thunder Basin scored 19 points in the final eight minutes and 15 of them came from behind the 3-point line. Allen had two more, while three sophomores — Williams, Holte and Ryan Baker — all added one to blow the game wide open.
“It’s so fun to play like that. Once we all get going, our bench players start feeling the energy and they’ll get in and hit some 3s,” Allen said. “We’re just having a blast out there.”
The lead had grown to 72-41 when junior Wyatt Tarter put the finishing touch on the blowout with a pair of free throws with 1:23 left.
Sylte came up big for TBHS on offense with 21 points, but it was Allen who put together a quiet, yet deadly score sheet that had him surprised to hear after the game he had dropped 28 points.
“I guess it was the same story (as last week). I just found my rhythm and my teammates found me when I was open. The ball just fell through,” Allen said. “Last year, I felt like I was a decent shooter, but now I feel like I’ve taken a step up.”
As a team, TBHS shot 5-of-17 from 3-point range in the first half before improving to 11-20 in the second half.
Williams didn’t have his best scoring night of the season, but he did a lot of the dirty work for the Bolts and finished with 11 rebounds and five assists.
The win moves Thunder Basin to 11-3 overall and 1-1 in conference. Last year at this time, the Bolts lost big at Sheridan, but couldn’t put the loss behind them and followed it up with a loss at Natrona the following day.
“That’s a big win. We were in a kind of similar spot last year,” Rory Williams said.
While Sheridan and Natrona could be considered rivals, the real rivalry matchup will be Friday when TBHS takes on Campbell County. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.