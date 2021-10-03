The Campbell County High School volleyball team split a pair of conference matches over the weekend, losing to Laramie 3-0 on Friday before beating Cheyenne South 3-1 on Saturday.
The Camels honored five seniors before Friday's match against Laramie. Emma Daly, Azia Fichter, Abi Williams, Raegin Palmer and Tatum Brown were all celebrated in front of the home crowd.
The Plainsmen came into the match ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings and have lost just one match on the season. Laramie swept the Camels 25-19, 25-21 and 25-18.
Sophomore Aubry DeWine led the Camels with 10 kills while Williams ended with nine. Fichter collected 10 digs and 17 assists and sophomore Payge Riedesel added six digs.
On Saturday, Campbell County lost the first set to the Bison 27-25 before winning the next three 25-16, 25-16 and 25-17 to win the match. Williams and Daly had 17 kills and 12 kills respectively.
Junior Madi Robertson had 20 assists and 10 digs while Fichter had 21 assists and eight digs. DeWine and Riedesel had fives aces apiece.
The pair of matches moved the Camels to 12-14 on the year and 2-3 in conference play.. Campbell County will return to the court for its second crosstown conference match with Thunder Basin on Thursday.
The Camels and Bolts will play at 7:30 p.m. at CCHS.
