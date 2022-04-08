There’s never a perfect time for a basketball coach to hang up the whistle.
Mike Curry, who was the head coach at Campbell County High School for 30 seasons, retired in 2013.
“I just felt it was about time,” Curry said at the time. “It was nothing in particular. But coming back from Sheridan (after Gillette’s final East Conference game), sitting on the bus, it hit me that this might be it. It was just a different feeling.”
While he didn’t know it at the time, Curry’s coaching days weren’t over yet. The retired teacher signed on as an assistant boys basketball coach for Thunder Basin when the school opened in 2017. For the last five years, he’s been second-in-command to one of his former players — Camel standout Rory Williams — who was Wyoming’s Mr. Basketball in 1995.
Thunder Basin won the Class 4A state title for the first time this season. It was Curry’s first state championship since coaching for the Camels and his 13th title in his career.
“There’s never really a great time to retire, but you can’t really beat the way we went out,” Curry said. “It’s not going to get any better than that.”
Curry was an assistant coach for the Camels for four seasons before taking over as head coach in 1983. He coached 30 years as Campbell County’s head coach and won 12 state championships.
He left Campbell County as one of Wyoming’s winningest boys coach in Wyoming high school basketball history with a record of 605-152. Of his 12 state titles at CCHS, 10 came in a 13-year span from 1990 to 2002.
He hopped onto the Thunder Basin bench five years ago to continue to help develop kids into better basketball players. He also coached the school’s JV team. In his final season, Curry’s JV team finished 19-0.
Aside from being a part of Thunder Basin’s first boys basketball title in school history, Curry also experienced another career highlight in his final season. He beat Campbell County’s JV coach Mitch Holst twice this season.
Holst was Campbell County’s girls head coach for 21 seasons. Curry and Holst led the Camels’ basketball programs for 12 years together before Curry retired in 2013. Holst won 11 state titles for Campbell County.
“It was a fun thing to coach against him for the first time,” Curry said. “I think we set a record for the number of people that wanted to take our picture together. Luckily we’re both so photogenic.
“I coached next to him for all those years and coached his oldest son, and then all the sudden we’re coaching against each other. It was just kind of a fun thing.”
Curry moved to Gillette in 1979. He was one of the key components to building the city into the basketball powerhouse it became in the 1990s.
“The crowds really took off when we started getting more wins than losses,” Curry said. “I remember the days when if you didn’t get to a game by 4:30 p.m. you didn’t get into the gym for a 7:30 start time.”
Deegan Williams, Rory’s son, was named the Wyoming Gatorade Player of the Year a week after the Bolts state championship run. He credits Curry for making him the point guard he is today.
“I had Curry as my coach during my freshman year on JV and he’s just one of the smartest dudes out there,” Deegan said last month. “He knows everything about basketball and how to explain everything. He knows how to see the floor and that’s really helped me as a point guard and has helped us a lot as a team. Him coming out of retirement has been huge for the Thunder Basin program.”
Curry plans to step away from the game for good in order to spend more time with his family. The biggest takeaway from his prolific career has been the seeing countless kids grow into men over the years.
“I rarely, if at all, talked about winning games to my kids,” Curry said. “That’s not the objective. It’s about getting to your full potential.”
Reaching a team’s potential is what Thunder Basin was able to accomplish this year. Coach Williams often let Curry lead team practices over the course of the season, the same approach Curry took during his head coaching days at Campbell County.
“When you let someone else run the practices, you have to align with the head coach,” Curry said. “You’re doing the same thing but with a different approach. You’re coaching the same things, just from a different angle.”
After almost 40 years of coaching, Curry will miss the smell of the gym and the sound of the ball swishing through the net. But he knows Thunder Basin and Gillette as a whole is in good hands when it comes to basketball coaches.
“The kids made this the most special,” Curry said. “The kids we were able to work with in this town were always self-motivated. That was the best thing. We always had kids that were interested in being there.”
Curry doesn’t care about how many games he won or how many trophies stand in the hallways of both Campbell County and Thunder Basin. He’ll enjoy his retirement knowing he did all he could to make an impact on each player he coached.
“You like to think you made a difference, but that’s not always the case,” Curry said. “But you like to think that you were a benefit to the people around you.”
