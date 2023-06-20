Leo Larson has already broken his collarbone twice, despite only having competed in eight outdoor dirt bike racing tournaments.
But the injuries aren’t a concern for the 11-year-old. Less than a month after his second collarbone fracture, he and his family made the two-plus hour drive from their home in New Underwood, South Dakota, to participate in the motocross races at the Powder Basin Motocross track over the weekend.
The adrenaline keeps him going. When he broke it the second time, he got back on his bike and finished the race. Leo didn’t really feel it at first.
“I got back on and kept riding and (later) it started hurting and I was like, ‘Oh no,’” Leo said.
Larson, if anything, jumped the gun on returning to racing after his second injury. But there was no way his parents, Matt and Melody Larson, were going to keep Leo from getting back out there.
In the short amount of time since Leo first got into the sport, dirt bike racing has become a big family event. Leo has fallen in love with it and has embraced all that goes into winning races, which he has already done several times.
“It’s exciting, I feel good about it,” Leo said about when he gets to race.
ATVs and other four-wheeler vehicles had always been around the Larson family. But it wasn’t until recently with Leo that the family became dedicated to it. Ahead of Leo’s second run on Sunday, the family watched the course and talked among themselves about how Leo needed to approach it.
As the day goes on, the dirt bike track gets ruts that make it a challenge. The three looked for those spots on the track as other racers ran through the course to see where Leo could run into trouble.
There’s always a concern from the parents when Leo competes in these races. Matt said it gets pretty nerve-racking watching him race.
Leo competes in the Supermini class in the South Dakota Motocross Association circuit. He entered the weekend ninth of 31 racers in the Supermini class. His goal is to get to the top of the rankings, which is why he wanted to make sure to race at the Powder Basin Motocross track.
Matt and Melody bought Leo a new bike, just a week ahead of the Gillette race. The bike is a little big for Leo’s body, but the hope is that he will grow into it as he gets better and more devoted to the sport.
The family has already devoted a lot to Leo’s motocross career. They have hauled him as far as Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for the outdoor season. It has taken up many weekends, leaving late Friday and driving back late Sunday nights.
But the family loves it. The Larsons bring Leo all around the region to compete in racing events from indoor to outdoor. Matt keeps up with the professional sport more than he ever did before. The Larsons have another kid, a 16-year-old daughter, who has also begun to get into the sport, albeit not at the same level as Leo.
With how much Leo has enveloped motocross into his life, it’s all worth it. The sport is a family matter now.
