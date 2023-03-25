Thunder Basin Boys Soccer Vs. Kelly Walsh
The Thunder Basin try to capitalize on a corner kick against Kelly Walsh at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette on March 18, 2023. The Bolts lost Saturday to Cheyenne Central 3-2 in Cheyenne.

 Ed Glazar

Thunder Basin boys soccer lost 3-2 against Cheyenne Central in Cheyenne on Saturday.

Thunder Basin didn't get a win in its road trip to Cheyenne where the team played two conference games. The Bolts lost both games 3-2.

