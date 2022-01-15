The No. 1-ranked boys team in Class 4A returned to the court for the first time since December on Saturday, beating Lakota Tech of South Dakota 55-41 in Spearfish.
The Bolts took a slim 12-10 lead into the second quarter before pulling away with a 36-29 lead at the halftime break. Lakota Tech kept the game close in the third quarter but Thunder Basin was able to pull away in the final quarter and close out the game 55-41.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was senior Ryan Baker with 16 points, followed by senior Deegan Williams with 14 and senior Ethan Cox with 10. Williams added 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals and sophomore Bodie Williams had six rebounds.
The win pushes the Bolts to 9-2 on the season. Thunder Basin has been the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media basketball rankings all season.
The Bolts will return to action next weekend with its first two conference games of the season against Kelly Walsh and Sheridan. Thunder Basin will host the Trojans at 7:30 p.m. Friday before traveling to Sheridan to play the Broncs at 1 p.m. Saturday.
