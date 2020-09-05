The Thunder Basin High School tennis team took on two of the three Cheyenne high schools Thursday, after both girls and boys squads had exhibition matches during the last week.
Thunder Basin took care of business against Cheyenne East to wrap up Thursday’s action. The boys team beat the Thunderbirds 4-1, while the girls team won a close one, 3-2.
The Bolts faced off against Cheyenne Central to start the day. The boys lost a close dual 3-2 and the girls were swept 5-0 to the defending state champs.
Thunder Basin’s No. 1 doubles team of Joel Klaassen and Mason Miller, along with No. 1 singles player Carson Hanson, went undefeated Thursday to lead the boys team.
