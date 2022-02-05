The Campbell County High School girls basketball team dropped a road game to Laramie 53-50 Saturday afternoon.
The Camels took a slim 9-8 lead after the first quarter but were outscored 19-9 in the second to go into the break at halftime trailing 27-18. In the second half, Campbell County was able to mount a big comeback and bring the game within three points but couldn't get a shot off as time expired to end the game.
Junior Madison Robertson led the team in scoring for the second straight game with 20 points on 6-11 shooting and four 3-pointers. Junior Millie Riss finished with 13 points and junior Raimi Hladky scored 11.
Sophomore Cami Curtis had a team-high nine rebounds and sophomore Payge Riedesel had six.
The loss drops the Camels to 6-10 on the season. Campbell County will return to the court next weekend for a pair of home games against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.
The Camels will host No. 1-ranked East at 6 p.m. Friday and play Central at 1 p.m. Saturday at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.