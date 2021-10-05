CROSS-COUNTRY
Wilson, Hurm both finish 3rd in Sturgis
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school cross-country teams traveled to South Dakota to run in the Sturgis Invitational on Thursday afternoon.
Campbell County’s Reilly Wilson and Braik Hurm were the top-finishers from Gillette. Wilson finished third for the girls with a time of 19 minutes, 28.71 seconds while Hurm finished third for the boys with a time of 16:41.54.
The Camels boys and girls teams both finished fourth in the meet while the Thunder Basin girls finished fifth and the boys finished eighth.
Camel Sam Kjerstad also finished inside the top 5 for the boys in fifth place with a time of 17:05.52.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the course this weekend for their only home meet of the season. The Camels and Bolts will host the Wayne Chaney Memorial Invite at 1 p.m. Friday at Cam-plex Park.
VOLLEYBALL
Bolts split matches with South and Laramie
The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team split a pair of conferences matches with Cheyenne South and Laramie over the weekend.
The Bolts swept South 3-0 on Friday but fell to Laramie 3-1 on Saturday for homecoming weekend.
Against South, the Bolts won the first set 25-13 and won the second set 25-14. Thunder Basin completed the sweep with a 25-22 win in the third set.
On Saturday, the Bolts faced Laramie, the No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings. Thunder Basin won the first set 25-23 but dropped the next three sets 25-17, 25-21 and 27-25 to lose the match 3-1.
Camels beat South, fall to Laramie at home
The Campbell County High School volleyball team split a pair of conference matches over the weekend, losing to Laramie 3-0 on Friday before beating Cheyenne South 3-1 on Saturday.
The Camels honored five seniors before Friday’s match against Laramie. Emma Daly, Azia Fichter, Abi Williams, Raegin Palmer and Tatum Brown were all celebrated in front of the home crowd.
The Plainsmen came into the match ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings and have lost just one match on the season. Laramie swept the Camels 25-19, 25-21 and 25-18.
Sophomore Aubry DeWine led the Camels with 10 kills while Williams ended with nine. Fichter collected 10 digs and 17 assists and sophomore Payge Riedesel added six digs.
On Saturday, Campbell County lost the first set to the Bison 27-25 before winning the next three 25-16, 25-16 and 25-17 to win the match. Williams and Daly had 17 kills and 12 kills respectively.
Junior Madi Robertson had 20 assists and 10 digs while Fichter had 21 assists and eight digs. DeWine and Riedesel had fives aces apiece.
SWIMMING
Camels, Bolts swim in Sheridan and Casper
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin girls swimming and diving teams traveled to Sheridan and Casper over the weekend. In Sheridan, the Camels beat the Broncs 99-79 and won against Thunder Basin 125-53. The Bolts lost to Sheridan 110-53.
In Casper, the Camels and Bolts competed against Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and Sheridan. The Camels went 4-0 while the Bolts were 1-3.
Campbell County beat Thunder Basin 103-49, Sheridan 106-76, Natrona County 140-37 and Kelly Walsh 103-77. The Bolts beat Natrona County 100-55 and lost to Sheridan 120-55 and Kelly Walsh 132-49.
