Central Wyoming College had a chance to win from the free throw line with 48 seconds left in regulation. Then the Pronghorns had the same opportunity with 20 seconds left in the first overtime period, but again, 1-of-2 was only enough to tie.
That sent the tight contest between the Gillette College men’s basketball team and CWC into double overtime following 13 lead changes and 11 ties. The second OT period belonged to the Rustlers, though, as James Woods scored nine of his game-high 38 points to hand Gillette its second straight loss 120-111.
“I thought we played well enough in spots to win it,” Gillette coach Shawn Neary said. “We had a couple chances to win it in regulation and the first overtime. Then they kind of jumped on us in that second overtime.”
The Pronghorns built their biggest lead of the game at 70-61 with 10:20 left in the second half, but found themselves on the ropes with 90 seconds to play. Central came back to take an 89-84 lead before Gillette found a way to force overtime.
Freshman Teonta McKeithen nailed a big 3-pointer with 1:24 left and then sophomore Tarig Eisa took a pass from Jayden Coke and converted an and-one layup on the break. That bucket gave the Pronghorns a 90-89 lead with a minute left and after CWC went 1-of-2 from the line on the next possession, the game moved into OT.
Woods scored seven of Central’s nine points in the period and his contested 3-pointer gave the Rustlers a 97-95 lead with 1:53 remaining. The Pronghorns responded with three straight points to make it 98-97, then they gave up an easy layup to fall behind again with 40 seconds left.
Gillette still ended up with a great opportunity to win the game. McKeithen, one of the team’s best shooters, was fouled on a jumper with 20 seconds left, but could only make one free throw to tie the game at 99.
The lead changed 13 times through 45 minutes of play, but didn’t change once during the second overtime. CWC scored the first five points and held Gillette at bay for the rest of the way.
Gillette College freshman Jo Jones used a big 3 to cut the lead to six at the two-minute mark. Then sophomore Mason Archambault also nailed one with 31 seconds left to make it 115-111, but Woods closed out the win by scoring the final five points of the game for the 120-111 win.
It was a meaningful result for both teams, as Gillette drops to 5-3 in Region IX North play and CWC improves to the same record to set up a tie for third place.
