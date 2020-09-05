This week was the last chance for the Thunder Basin High School tennis team to fine tune and make small adjustments against some non-conference competition.
The Bolts hosted the three Cheyenne high schools — East and Central on Thursday and South on Friday. Both boys and girls teams rolled against East and South, but Central got the best of both teams in the first dual.
“We definitely want to be seeing midseason form,” TBHS coach Paul Stevens said. “It was a chance to let kids know what we want to be fixing technique-wise or give them a few things to work on during their match, knowing they are non-conference matches.
“It’s kind of last chance to work out some of those little things before we get into the second half of our conference matches next week. Over the course of the matches against Central, East and South, I think we’re playing better.”
Thunder Basin’s No. 1 doubles team of Joel Klaassen and Mason Miller had a great showing during the three duals. They won all three matches in two straight sets, taking five of the six sets by scores of 6-0 or 6-1.
Carson Hanson also went undefeated in the No. 2 doubles position and Stevens said he “is turning the corner” and starting to play well. Hanson won in straight sets during both matches Thursday and then had to come back against South after losing the first set.
“Today I started out a little slow. I lost the first set 1-6, but then I came back and it went really well in the last two sets,” Hanson said. “Then Thursday, I played really well all around.”
Hanson added that he’s rounding into form with the final portion of conference play around the corner. He said he needs to pick up a little more focus, because each match helps with regional rankings, which in turn matters for state rankings.
The No. 2 doubles team of Josh Lubben and Luke Lass were 2-1, with the loss coming to Cheyenne Central. The same was true for the No. 3 doubles team of Tyler Peterson and Josh Klaassen, which won against Cheyenne East and South.
During the two days of tennis, the boys team had several three-set wins. Stevens said he was proud of his players for gutting those out, because winning close ones has been an issue at times this season.
On the girls side, the Bolts ran into a wall against defending champ Cheyenne Central to start the week Friday. The Indians returned seven of their eight varsity players from last season and rolled to a 5-0 sweep over TBHS.
The girls team bounced back with a pair of 3-2 wins to wrap up the week, though. It was the three doubles teams who carried the Bolts with wins in every match.
Katie Bruse, who partners with freshman Brooke Kendrick in No. 2 doubles, said it took a while to get used to playing with each other this year. It’s their first season playing together, so it took some time to feel out each other’s playing style.
“The beginning of the season was a little rough for both of us, but things definitely got better as we worked together as a team,” Bruse said. “You have to get used to each other’s movements.”
Next week the Bolts take on Casper-Kelly Walsh and Casper-Natrona on Thursday, before facing rival Campbell County High School on Friday. The state tournament is now only three weeks away.
