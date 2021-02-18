The Wright Junior Senior High School wrestling team has moved up to the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Class 2A this week after winning the Powder River Conference Duals last weekend.
The Panthers have 10 wrestlers ranked in the top-7 of their respective weight classes going into the regional tournament Saturday, according to wyowrestling.com.
Senior Kagen Baker (126 pounds), senior Kayden Mack (170) and junior Charlee Thomson (182) are ranked No. 2 while seniors Tyzer Isenberger (132) and Kaden Tescher (138) are both ranked third.
Sophomore Wyitt Knight (106), freshman Pace Garrett (120) and junior Colten Smith (145) are ranked No. 5 in their weight classes while senior Jacob Goodrich (160) is ranked No. 6 and junior Ethan Mack (heavyweight) is No. 7.
The regional tournament between Wright, Moorcroft, Sundance, Hulett and Tongue River will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Moorcroft.
