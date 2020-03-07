Yellowstone scored on its first shot in overtime Friday to knock the Gillette Wild out of the North American 3 Hockey League junior playoffs.
The Wild went into the overtime period with the Yellowstone Quake in Game 2of their first-round series already down 1-0 to the Quake in the best-of-three series and barraged their goalie with 17 shots.
But all Yellowstone needed was one.
Quake forward Will Yates scored on his team’s first shot of the period nine minutes in, and that put an end to the Wild season with a 4-3 overtime in Cody.
“Our guys really bought in last night,” Wild coach Taylor Shaw said. “We were doing everything right, and in some situations it’s just you need puck luck. And we didn’t have it when we needed it most.”
Gillette lost the first game of the best-of-three series Thursday night to force a do-or-die game on the road in Cody.
Gillette forward Declan Young scored seven minutes into the first period to put the Wild ahead 1-0 early Saturday. Yellowstone’s Dylan Rumpke scored answered with the lone second period goal.
Then in the third, Gillette’s Caleb Sanborn scored early before Yellowstone’s Jack Harris knotted it back up 2-2.
George Stilson scored less than a minute later and the Wild held a 3-2 lead going into the final minute of the game. But Rumpke scored with 43 seconds left to force overtime.
“The way the guys played, all the guys, it was proof they believed we were going to win the series still. It didn’t work out, and that’s part of life,” Shaw said. “I’m proud of that group that we had in that locker room.”
Young led the Wild with a goal and two assists.
The Wild out-shot the Quake in every period and ended with 70 shots on goal to the Quake’s 42.
Wild goalie Luc Haggit saved 38-42 shots, and Quake goalie Michael Allman saved 67-70.
Gillette finished the season with a 20-29 record. The team hasn’t made it past the first round of playoffs in its 10-season history.
All of the players on Gillette’s roster are eligible to return next season, something rare for a junior hockey club.
“We want them all back. It’s a special group,” Shaw said. “There’s a lot of great kids in there that I believe truly developed into great human beings throughout the season.”
The Wild will begin next season with a new head coach in Wisconsin native Ethan Hayes, who is now an assistant with the Great Falls Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.