Brooke Gumber, who was a sophomore on the Gillette College women’s basketball team this season, signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Colorado Christian University on Monday.
Gumber, a 6-foot-2 post player from Craig, Colorado, said she chose Colorado Christian because of her faith and to stay close to family.
“I’ve wanted to go there since like my sophomore year of high school, and I just had the opportunity, and I love that it’s christ-based,” she said. “After talking to the coaches, I just decided that it would be the best decision for me because it’s somewhat closer to home than my other offers.”
Gumber visited the campus when she was a senior in high school, she said, and she was able to visit again this spring before campus shut down because of coronavirus restrictions.
In her final season with the Pronghorns, Gumber started 9-of-33 games, averaging 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
“It was a lot of fun. I’m very thankful for the opportunity, just to improve my game and get to meet people and continue my education,” she said about her time at Gillette College.
Colorado Christian, a NCAA Division II program in Lakewood, Colorado, finished 10-18 overall and 10-12 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference last season.
She said that she plans to study elementary education at Colorado Christian in hopes of becoming a third grade teacher afterwards.
Gumber’s brother Javen Gumber was a sophomore on the Pronghorn men’s basketball team this season.
She is the third Gillette College women’s basketball sophomore to sign to a 4-year university to continue playing basketball. In April, Molly Coleman signed with the University of South Carolina Upstate (NCAA Division I), and Skylar Patton committed to Montana State University Billings (NCAA Division II).
