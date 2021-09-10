The Campbell County High School football team went into its week two matchup with the defending state champions of Cheyenne East with an upset in mind.
The Camels nearly realized the upset after leading the Thunderbirds 21-14 going into the fourth quarter. But East scored two touchdowns in the final 9 minutes of the game to hold on to a 27-21 win to improve to 2-1 on the season.
The matchup started with a pair of punts before Camel Brady Tompkins intercepted a pass from East quarterback Gavin Goff. But the Cheyenne defense held strong and forced a three-and-out before scoring on the following drive on a 10-yard touchdown run from Goff with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Aidan Dorr was able to even the score on a 35-yard touchdown scramble with 7:30 left in the first half to tie the game at 7-7. Cheyenne returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown but the play was called back because of a penalty.
The Thunderbirds were still able to score on the drive on a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:18 left in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead.
On the Camels' next drive, a roughing the kicker penalty on East gave Campbell County the ball back and Dorr took advantage by throwing a 44-yard touchdown strike to Tompkins with 1:06 left in the half to tie the game at 14-14 going into the break.
In the second half, the Camels came out of the locker room with plenty of energy and momentum and took a 21-14 lead after a 1-yard touchdown run by junior Ian Carter with 6:27 left in the third quarter. Senior wide receiver Jace Walter had a huge 21-yard catch on third down the play before to set up the score.
The Camels forced the Thunderbirds to turn the ball over on downs during the next drive but Dorr had a pass intercepted to give East the ball right back. But Dorr, who also plays safety for the Camels' defense, intercepted a Goff pass to set up the Campbell County offense in East territory.
The Camels weren't able to take advantage after a handful of personal fouls set the offense back and forced Campbell County to punt. East responded with a scoring drive that was capped with an 11-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 21-21 with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter.
With plenty of time left to score, Dorr fumbled on the ensuing drive to give East the ball back at the Camels' 41-yard line. East took the lead back on a 7-yard touchdown run by Goff with 5:55 left in the game.
The Camels had one last chance to drive down the field but Dorr had a pass intercepted on the following drive. Campbell County had just one timeout left which allowed the Thunderbirds to run out the rest of the clock to secure the win.
The Camels fell to 1-2 on the season after losing to Rock Springs 56-8 in week zero and beating Laramie 48-3 last week. Campbell County will return home to play Cheyenne South (0-3) on Friday for homecoming.
The Camels and Bison will play at 6 p.m. at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.