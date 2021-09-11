The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school girls swimming and diving teams traveled to Cheyenne and Laramie to compete Friday and Saturday.
The Camels started the weekend in Cheyenne with duals against Cheyenne Central and Rock Springs. Campbell County beat Rock Springs 98-85 and lost to Central 90-86.
The Camels won eight events during Friday's meet, including six individual events and two relays. Berkeley Christensen won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 14.90 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.84.
Zoe Gallion also won two events on Friday. Gallion won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:07.26 and the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:43.49. Skye Rehard won the 100-yard breastroke with a time of 1:11.43 and Cydney Pfaff won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.38.
In relays, Campbell County's team of Rehard, Christensen, Haily Creary and Allison Granat won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:53.03 and Granat, Gallion, Pfaff and Creary won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:02.66.
Thunder Basin dualed Cheyenne South and Cheyenne East on Friday. The Bolts beat East 87-70 and lost to South 93-75.
Thunder Basin won five events during the meet. Hailey Walter won two events including the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:55.70 and the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.72.
Madi Zach won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.22 and Maleah Cope won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 188.80.
Thunder Basin's relay team of Walter, Cope, Zach and Izzy Sullivan won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:55.28.
The Bolts ended the weekend at the Cheyenne South Invite where Thunder Basin finished fourth as a team with 160 points. The Bolts won three events on Saturday.
Zach won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:05.72 and the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:52.63 and Walter won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:07.48.
The Camels dualed Laramie, Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne Central on Saturday. Campbell County beat Kelly Walsh 104-75 and lost to Laramie 103-76 and Central 100-84.
The Camels won three events on Saturday. Christensen won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56:44, Granat won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.99 and Rehard won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.12.
The Bolts and Camels will return to the pool Friday for a home meet against Sheridan and Buffalo for homecoming. The meet will start at 4 p.m. at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
