Gillette College’s athletics are nearing the start of the regular season. Teams have been practicing for almost three weeks and have all played in at least one scrimmage against another college program.
Here’s how each team has done and what the coaches have seen from those games.
Men’s soccer
The Pronghorns’ men’s soccer team was one of two teams that have scrimmaged in Gillette. Their first scrimmage came against the South Dakota School of Mines on August 16 and the Pronghorns won 3-2.
It was a slow start for Gillette College, but the Pronghorns had several players come off the bench to provide big moments for the team. Freshman and local Thunder Basin product Riley Ringer had two goals, the first two, in the latter part of the first half.
Ringer worked the middle of the field, but he didn’t score his goals completely on his own. On his two goals, Phillip Avendano Castillo made the assist. Castillo made the Pronghorns’ third goal in the second half.
“That was huge,” coach Alex Machin said of the two bench players stepping up when inserted into the game. “The bench players are just as important because they come off and make a difference.”
The Pronghorns let up in the second half a bit and allowed two goals. In the second half, the team had two goalkeepers — sophomores Gino Burioni and Jackson Cook — get injured during the game, but Machin said they will be fine.
Machin was impressed with how freshman Ivan Sandoval came in and saved the game in the waning minutes of the second half.
Machin said he is happy with the win, but saw a lot the team can work on, specifically in getting the ball from the middle of the field to the final third.
“We’ve got to be able to score more goals earlier on,” he said. “The midfield has got to be cleaner, we’ve got to work on our width and get more goals.”
Almost every member of the team got a few minutes of game time. The team’s strength is in its depth, so giving guys toward the bottom of the depth chart some extra time on the pitch is important when the opportunity presents itself like in this scrimmage.
The Pronghorns played again on Friday against Truckee Meadows Community College at Casper College and will play Casper College on the road on Monday. Gillette’s first home game of the season will be Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 2:30 p.m. against Northwest College.
Women’s soccer
The women’s soccer team took to the road for its first scrimmage against University of Providence — Northwest. Things did not go the Pronghorns’ way as the team lost 8-0.
“We made a lot of mistakes on the defensive side of the ball,” coach Anthony Longo said. “When you play four-years schools like that, they’re experienced, they have something to prove, and they punished us for making mistakes.”
The Pronghorns gave up five goals in the first half, but were able to slow things down in the second half. The back line for the Pronghorns filled with freshmen who are adjusting to the new level of play in college.
Despite the score, the offense created some opportunities that the team was unable to capitalize on. The shot counter ended with 18 for the Argos and 14 for the Pronghorns. As the team continues to develop chemistry and grow together, Longo expects those opportunities will turn to goals.
“As long as we’re creating chances, the goals will come,” he said. “They may not come as quick as we’d like, but as long as we’re creating chances.”
There were a few Pronghorns that stood out, particularly on the front. Cesia Swain, Maggie Olson and Camryn Harris created opportunities for the team that Longo and the Pronghorns will look to build from in the future.
For now, the key for the team is to eliminate the simple mistakes. Longo wants to see his team settle in, play simple and to the team’s potential through the season.
Volleyball
The Pronghorn Center hosted its first Gillette College game since the 2020 spring semester with the Pronghorns’ volleyball scrimmage against Miles Community College on Aug. 11.
The atmosphere at the Pronghorn Center was greater than the average scrimmage, so the team came out a little tight to start. Once the team started to settle down, the Pronghorns showed what they are capable of this year.
“The first set was definitely a different team than the rest of the matches,” coach Julia Machin said.
After the first match, Machin said that the team’s passing carried the Pronghorns to wins. In the team’s first practices, passing was the emphasis and the area of the game that she said was the difference between good and great teams in the region. After the first round of scrimmages, she said that passing “is one area that I never have to worry about.”
“(Good passing) gives hitters and setters more freedom to try things out which is nice because Daliana (Garcia) and Francesca (Gazani) are two high level liberos back there.”
Another name that stood out to Machin from the first bout of scrimmages was Zoe Van Waaijen. Waaijen was one of the first girls to commit to Gillette College when Machin was hired but wasn’t able to make it to town from The Netherlands until the team had already started practices.
But Waaijen stepped up and in right away. Machin called her a gamer in how she evolved to a different player when she hit the court.
