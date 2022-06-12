The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team's season came to an end with a 49-40 loss to the Billings Outlaws in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday in Montana.
The Mustangs went into the Champions Indoor Football League playoffs as the No. 6 seed with a 3-7 record in league play in the regular season. The Outlaws hosted the game as the No. 3 seed with a 7-3 record.
Due to a scheduling conflict with the Outlaws regular venue at MetraPark, the quarterfinal matchup was played in the team's practice facility at the Sports Plex. Wyoming was playing in its first playoff game in the team's two-year history.
The Mustangs played one of their best games of the season when it mattered most and started the game with a 7-0 lead on a 40-yard dime from quarterback E'Mond Caldwell to receiver Rashad Ridley on the opening drive of the game. Billings responded with a touchdown run three plays later to tie the game 7-7.
Wyoming regained the lead with a rushing touchdown from Tabyus Taylor to go up 14-7 but the Outlaws again answered back immediately with a touchdown pass to close the gap 14-14 at the end of the first quarter.
After the Mustangs missed a 26-yard field goal attempt, Billings took its first lead of the game with a 43-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-14. Caldwell connected with Ridley for a second touchdown on the ensuing drive to tie the game 21-21.
All the momentum built from the scoring drive for Wyoming was depleted on the very next play with a kickoff return for a touchdown put Billings back in the lead at 28-21. The Mustangs had a chance to tie the game at the end of the second quarter but Caldwell was picked off in the end zone as time expired in the first half.
Billings started with the ball in the second half and scored on its third play from scrimmage with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Mustangs answered with a touchdown pass from Caldwell to Ridley to cut the lead to 35-28 going into the fourth quarter.
After shutting down the Outlaws offense, the Mustangs nearly tied the game with a 1-yard touchdown run from Taylor but the extra point attempt was blocked to keep Billings in the lead 35-34.
Billings extended the lead to 42-34 on the following drive with a passing touchdown. Wyoming stayed in the game with a fourth touchdown connection between Caldwell and Ridley but the Mustangs missed the extra point to keep the game at 42-40.
The Outlaws were able to find the end zone on a 15-yard rushing touchdown with less than 1 minute left to seal the game at 49-40.
After starting the season 0-3 in league play, the Mustangs ended the year with a 3-8 record in the CIF. Billings will advance to play the No. 2 seed Salina Liberty in the semifinals next weekend. The defending champions, the Omaha Beef, will play the No. 1 seed Sioux City Bandits.
