The spark faded quickly.
The Campbell County High School football team ignited the crowd with an early 7-0 lead spurred by a No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin Bolts turnover and a quick Camels score. But the home crowd euphoria didn’t last long.
The Bolts bounced back from the early deficit to the tune of 33 unanswered points, which included four first-half touchdowns from senior wide receiver Cade Ayers to put the game all but out of reach by halftime. The 61-15 final score kept Thunder Basin undefeated in its crosstown rivalry.
The Bolts are now 6-0 against the Camels since Thunder Basin opened in 2017.
But between the boisterous crowd and hot start for Campbell County, it seemed like things could break the Camels’ way through the first quarter.
“Just nuts. Absolutely nuts,” senior running back Will Miller said of the home crowd support. “You could almost feel the ground shaking when the crowd was cheering. I don’t think Camel Stadium has been this full in a long time so it felt cool to play in front of a home crowd that big.”
Facing a third-and-eight on the opening drive, Thunder Basin fumbled near the line of scrimmage and the Camels emerged from the pile with the ball in their own territory.
It didn’t take long for the home-team Camels to capitalize on its prime field position. Junior running back Ian Carter carried the ball 18 yards into the end zone for the early 7-0 lead.
When the Camels forced a three-and-out on the following drive, momentum leaned into their underdog favor.
But Thunder Basin answered back with an 8-yard touchdown strike from senior quarterback Ryan Baker to Ayers for the pair’s first of three end zone connections for the half.
The Bolts worked the ball back to the redzone on their next drive when Baker found Ayers again for another touchdown. Campbell County blocked the ensuing extra point to reclaim momentum and keep the Bolts lead to 13-7.
On its following drive, Campbell County slowly worked the ball from its own 20-yard line, burning clock on its way to the Thunder Basin 5-yard line before turning it over on downs with about eight minutes left in the second quarter.
Pinned against their own end zone, the Bolts took control of the game from that point forward. After scraping to the 16-yard line, Baker dropped a pass to senior running back Isaiah Haliburton, who broke a tackle and then ran free for an 84-yard touchdown. The made extra point gave the Bolts a 20-7 lead.
The Camels went three-and-out followed by a very high, very short punt that gave Thunder Basin the ball back in Camel territory. Ayers capped another quick Bolts scoring drive when he took a hand-off and stretched past the pylon for his third touchdown.
“We’re playing a crosstown rival and that’s always the biggest game of the year,” Ayers said. “You bring the best you got. Especially this one when you’re playing your buddies on the other side. It’s chippy but you play the hardest you can.”
Freshman quarterback Mason Drube entered the game for starting sophomore quarterback Aiden Dorr in the second quarter but couldn’t move the needle for the Camels offense in what was left of the first half.
The Bolts later added to their second-quarter run by connecting with, once again, Ayers, for his fourth touchdown of the first half. The Camels managed to block their second extra point of the night, but Thunder Basin still ended the half leading 33-7.
The second half went by in a flurry, with Thunder Basin picking up where it left off.
Within the first minute of the third quarter, Drube threw an interception to, of course, Ayers, who returned the ball for his fifth total touchdown of the night and a 40-7 Thunder Basin lead.
Ayers hadn’t scored a touchdown through the first four games of the season. He more than made up for that by tallying five against the Camels.
“Knowing this is the last time you play these guys on their home field, it’s some of the friends you had in elementary school,” Ayers said. “Going up against them and beating them is such a good feeling.”
Haliburton got going again for a 3-yard score to push the Bolts lead to 47-7 followed by a 12-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to give him three touchdowns for the game and his team a comfortable 54-7 edge.
As the fourth quarter came and the early Campbell County momentum had all but disappeared, junior Bolts running back Nic Black punched the ball into the end zone to extend the Bolts lead to 61-7.
Still fighting with the game far out of reach, Miller broke free for a 35-yard Camels touchdown run. Dorr, who started the game and traded drives with Drube for stretches of the game, converted the two-point conversion on his feet for the last points of the game.
“The whole game I was fighting, up until the bell rang at the end of the game,” Miller said. “I thought we could win.”
Past match-ups between the Bolts and Camels have ended in similar fashion. Thunder Basin is now 6-0 against Campbell County since opening in 2017. Through those six games, the Bolts have outscored the Camels 301-56.
“They’ve gotten better. They’re a good team,” Ayers said. “They didn’t show it tonight but they have the potential for sure. They could beat us if they played good, but we played a hell of a game tonight.”
