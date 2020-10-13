For a football fan, few things are more satisfying than a home team touchdown.
The Thunder Basin High School Bolts have supplied plenty of those this season, leading Wyoming Class 4A prep with 42.5 points per game going into week six.
While standout running back Jaxon Pikula has accounted for a state-leading 15 touchdowns through seven games this season, the Bolts’ offense isn’t carried by Pikula alone.
The offense is arguably the best in the state. Pikula and first-year starting quarterback Ryan Baker stand behind a group of five linemen who have dictated Thunder Basin’s success both in the air and on the ground.
Seniors Nate Jones, Dillon Bannister, Kameron Engle, River Brisko and Scott O’Dell all grew up playing football together. Now they make up the starting offensive line for No. 2-ranked Thunder Basin’s varsity team.
“We’re all friends in school and we all hang out outside of school,” Engle said, adding the advantage is, “just knowing that we’re friends and knowing that I can trust the guy next to me to get his job done.
“When the O-line trusts each other, I feel like we’re the most efficient and we can get stuff done.”
The Bolts went into Friday’s homecoming game against Laramie averaging 436 yards per game and 2,615 yards of total offense this season, both good enough for second in the state behind Cheyenne East. Thunder Basin piled onto those statistics while dominating Laramie 47-7.
“I think (Friday) displayed one of our best O-line games this season,” Engle said. “I hope that the momentum can carry into the next few games and the playoffs.
“Right now we’re getting to the end of the season where things have to start clicking. There’s no more mistakes, so we just have to start clicking together. I think (Friday) was the first step to getting everything smooth.”
Brothers in the trenches
Growing up playing football together, Thunder Basin’s big blue wall has developed a brotherhood that translates to getting along on and off the field. For Bannister, he said the camaraderie has been his favorite part of playing high school football.
“The best part has been the path it’s taken me down with all of my boys up front,” Bannister said. “It’s a deep brotherhood. I would do anything for any of those boys up there.”
The brotherhood isn’t just limited to the offensive line. It extends to the rest of the team, including those the group is blocks for.
“All of us linemen have a great relationship with (Jaxon). We all go out to dinner after games and we all hang out at his house Thursday nights,” Engle said. “We have a close relationship and I think that’s important.
“At the sideline once he scores, we’ll be sitting down talking to the O-line coach and he’ll come pat us on our heads and slaps our butts and thanks us.”
While the running game has been a big part of the Bolts’ dominating offense, the passing game has quietly become one of the most efficient in the state. As a junior, Baker took over the starting quarterback position at the start of the season and hasn’t looked back.
Before Friday’s game, Baker was second in the state with 221 passing yards a game and 13 touchdowns. He was averaging nearly 15 yards a completion.
“It’s his first year starting, so we have to give him time to make sure he gets comfortable in the pocket and to have him build that confidence in throwing the ball,” Engle said.
Bannister and O’Dell agreed, saying it’s their job as a line to keep Baker on his feet.
“I think he’s taken it really well and he seems really comfortable inside the pocket,” Bannister said. “He can maneuver inside the pocket really well.”
Best feeling in the world
As a lineman, touchdowns don’t stack on a resume quite like a running back. All the glory of the position is looking up and seeing a teammate sprinting down the field to the end zone.
“It’s the greatest feeling ever,” Engle said. “When you look down the field and see Jaxon and nobody even touches him and you see him already down the field, that just brings a smile across my face. That’s just one of the best moments in football.”
Seeing any Bolt breaking a big play makes all the hard work in the trenches worth it, Bannister said.
“There’s nothing like it. It’s the biggest relief,” he said. “You’ll be over there doing your job and you’re trusting the other four guys that they’re doing their job to open that hole for him.”
One of those long plays was a 69-yard run in the season-opener against Cheyenne East, the fifth-longest rushing play in the state this season.
Looking ahead to the final two games of the regular season, the objective for the group of five remains the same as it was to start the season.
Protect whoever is behind them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.